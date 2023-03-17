COLUMBUS, Ohio — James Madison is hardly the first program to promote a “family atmosphere” around its basketball program. But JMU might be one of the few that can do it without generating an eyeroll or two.
The Dukes head coach, Sean O’Regan is a JMU alum who spent nine seasons as an assistant coach under another JMU grad, Kenny Brooks, before taking over in 2016. Looking down his bench, two of his former players, Kayla Cooper-Williams and Lexie Barrier, are full-time assistant coaches. Madison Green, who was teammates with Cooper-Williams and Barrier, is in her first season as a student assistant.
They played alongside JMU’s current standout and Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson. The whole group will be in purple Saturday when the 14th-seeded Dukes take on No. 3 Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“Speaking on the family aspect of it, it feels like we came in together, a lot of us have been through like six or seven years together,” Barrier said. “We’ve been through some highs and a lot of low lows. To finally get to a goal we’ve been waiting for and to have done it together is special.”
Barrier and Cooper-Williams were seniors in 2020 when a JMU squad, that also included Green and Jefferson among the key players, cruised to a 25-4 record and was destined for the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 forced the season’s cancellation.
The Dukes are finally a part of March Madness again, and while they are happy to have done it together, the JMU fixtures also recognize the contributions of some new to Harrisonburg.
Neil Harrow is also in his first year as a JMU assistant after working at new Sun Belt Conference rival Troy and Evan Turkish joined the staff as director of player development and recruiting.
That struck the right balance of family continuity and fresh perspective and to O’Regan and Co. it’s no coincidence the Dukes bounced back from their first losing season in 18 years in a big way.
“It’s a different level of knowledge, it’s a different level of trust and I want that,” O’Regan said of hiring his former players. “But we’ve had some outsiders that are good outsiders. Neil Harrow is a great outsider. But I think having the mix of it is really important.”
Cooper-Williams arrived at JMU as an 18-year-old freshman and hasn’t left, serving as a graduate assistant after her playing career ended and moving up the ranks on staff each year since.
“It’s almost like you’ve been around your parents the whole time and you start mirroring stuff your parents do, and it’s very similar with Coach O,” Cooper-Williams said. “Most of our ideas are going to mirror a lot of what he’s saying because we’ve been around him for so long. So it does help that we have Neil and Turk, who are going to throw out things we haven’t thought of. But it helps on the other side because we know exactly what Coach O wants and we can help the players with that because we know what Coach O wants.”
Barrier spent a season as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State and then a year as a full-time assistant at Marshall, near her hometown of Ironton, Ohio. But she always planned on returning to coach at JMU, though she was a bit surprised the opportunity came so soon.
“The first reason I came here as a player was because it felt like home and because of the family aspect,” she said. “I always knew, even as a player, I knew I wanted to come back. Coach O and I would sit in his office and just pick each other’s brains about basketball. That really meant something to me. Everything just came full circle.”
There’s also the interesting dynamic of Barrier and Cooper-Williams now coaching Jefferson, who they played alongside not too long ago.
“We were already in that big sister role with her anyway,” Cooper-Williams said. “It’s never like, I’m trying to be Coach O to you, because it wasn’t like that before. When it comes from us it’s like I’m your big sister, come here. And she’s very receptive of that because we already had that. There are some boundaries because we’re on staff now, but it’s never in the role of let’s be something I’ve never been to you anyway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.