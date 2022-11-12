HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday.
Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice's 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
Brice was stuffed for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Marshall 16-yard line with about five minutes remaining. The Mountaineers drove to the Marshall 45 with 36 seconds left, but Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6.
Fancher was 16 of 28 for 225 yards passing for Marshall (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Charles Montgomery had five receptions for 109 yards receiving. Gammage finished with six catches for 91 yards.
Brice was 15-of-34 passing for 177 yards and threw one touchdown and an interception for Appalachian State (5-5, 2-4).
