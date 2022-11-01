Heading into Mark Byington’s third season back in his home state as the head coach at James Madison, the Dukes feel like they finally have some continuity heading into the 2022-23 season.
At the same time, it’s a new era for JMU, which was a member of the Colonial Athletic Association for four decades and rode the waves of that conference’s rise to becoming one of the best mid-major basketball leagues in the nation through its fall in conference realignment. The Dukes finally followed longtime in-state rivals Richmond, VCU, George Mason and Old Dominion out the CAA door and reunited with ODU in the Sun Belt Conference.
For Byington, it’s a return to the Sun Belt, having previously been the head coach at Georgia Southern. But on the whole, JMU fans and onlookers might have less familiarity with the Dukes’ new league even though JMU's own roster is filled with familiar faces.
As the Dukes’ season opener approaches — JMU takes on Valley Forge at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Monday at 4 p.m. — here are five questions that should be answered this season.
WHAT’S THE SUN BELT LIKE?
From a competitive sense, moving from the CAA to the SBC won’t be a huge difference right away. The CAA and Sun Belt have typically ranked within a spot or two of each other near the middle of the 32 Division I men’s basketball conferences by most major metrics. The two leagues have often swapped spots year-to-year in the KenPom.com conference rankings.
The SBC seems to have done better in conference realignment, adding ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss along with JMU. While the CAA looks solid with Towson at the top, it’s dragged down by the four teams that came in after JMU left. Monmouth, Stony Brook, North Carolina A&T and Hampton all rank No. 250 or worse according to KenPom. As such, the Sun Belt is ranked No. 15 with the CAA dipping down to 22nd.
JMU should have a chance to compete for a conference title right away, though Texas State and Georgia State have been solid programs in the Sun Belt for years and others, such as South Alabama, have quietly loaded up the roster with quality transfers.
WHICH JMU WILL WE SEE?
The Dukes went 3-4 in Byington’s first seven games at JMU, then went 21-6 over a period that stretched across two seasons and included a regular season CAA title and a victory against Virginia. But the Dukes closed out 2021-22 with four wins in 15 games.
Few, if any, teams have been as impacted by COVID-19 and injuries over the past two seasons as the Dukes. That seems to be a primary explanation for looking like a championship team one week and struggling the next.
JMU opens the 2022-23 season healthy with a roster that looks deep and talented. Are the Dukes ready to match that peak stretch?
WHAT WILL THE STARTING FIVE LOOK LIKE?
This may be unanswerable as Byington said he doesn’t expect to have a set starting lineup throughout the season. That makes sense when you look at the roster.
Vado Morse and Justin Amadi started every game for the Dukes last season while Takal Molson was a full-time starter when healthy. All three are back. Terrence Edwards started 13 games and was arguably JMU’s best player in the second half of the season. He also returns along with senior Julien Wooden, who has been in and out of the starting lineup since his freshman season and Terell Stickland, who battled injuries last season, but was in the starting lineup most of his freshman season.
Tyree Ihenacho also struggled to get going with injuries last season, but might be the most talented guard on the team. Incoming transfers Mezie Offurum and Noah Freidell were both starters for winning programs before joining the Dukes.
Oh, and fifth-year senior Alonzo Sule seems perfectly comfortable coming off the bench, but was Byington’s choice to represent the Dukes on Sun Belt Media Day. Data analyst Evan Miyakawa rates Sule as JMU’s best player based on efficiency metrics.
SO WILL THERE BE ANY PLAYING TIME FOR FRESHMEN?
It could be tough for the three youngest Dukes to crack the regular rotation, but they’ve held their own so far since arriving on campus. Jerrell Roberson, a 6-9 post player, might have the best shot to earn some minutes. The Dukes have four veteran big men, but Roberson has the best size on the team and might be JMU’s best shot blocker.
Guards Xavier Brown and Brycen Blaine look like they may have been steals as late signees last spring. But Brown faces an uphill battle to beat out the likes of Morse, Strickland and Ihenacho for minutes at the point guard spot. Blaine appears to bring many of the same attributes as Molson as a big, physical guard.
Morse and Molson are out of eligibility after this season, so the backcourt freshmen should get their opportunity in the future.
WHAT’S WITH THIS NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE?
A home opener against Division III Valley Forge isn’t the most intriguing, and though the Dukes play road games at North Carolina and Virginia, overall the slate doesn’t get much better. Gallaudet visits the AUBC on Dec. 10 and when Nicholls State dropped out of the Savannah Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend, the Dukes added a game at Coastal Georgia. That makes three non-Division I opponents.
Buffalo, South Dakota State and Valparaiso could be solid opponents, but others such as Hampton, Howard and LIU figure to drag the strength of schedule down and aren’t too appealing to ticket buyers.
The Dukes tried to get better games. Most of the teams in Virginia and the DMV area declined to schedule JMU this season, but Byington’s program is currently a tough sell. The Dukes have shown they aren’t easy to beat in non-conference play, but injuries turned them into bad losses for teams such as George Mason and Virginia.
If JMU can be consistently good (or bad enough teams feel like the Dukes are a likely victory) this season, putting together a more intriguing non-conference schedule should be easier next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.