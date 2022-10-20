As a Harrisonburg High School graduate and prominent local businessman, John Wade frequently attends James Madison football games and has supported the Dukes in their move to the Sun Belt Conference and Football Bowl Subdivision.
Saturday, however, Wade’s allegiance is with the visiting team when the Marshall Thundering Herd come to town.
Wade, the owner of Bob Wade Autoworld in Harrisonburg, played more than a decade in the NFL mostly as an offensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He’s also a Marshall University Hall of Famer, one of the best players in Thundering Herd history and a link to that program’s glory days.
“I think it’s cool for both sides,” Wade said, of JMU and Marshall winding up in the same conference. “Obviously I’m a Marshall alum and I hope that we can win, but the way JMU has come out and played this year, it’s going to be a good game. JMU is favored, which I didn’t expect at the beginning of the year, but JMU has come out and done a heck of a job this year.”
The Dukes are, in fact, 13-point favorites over Marshall. JMU is off to a 5-1 start while Marshall (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) has struggled a bit since knocking off Notre Dame early in the season.
Saturday’s homecoming contest for JMU has been sold out for weeks, but Wade has his ticket and this is one week in Harrisonburg he’ll cheer for the visitors.
Despite a standout career at Harrisonburg High in the early 1990s, Wade said Marshall was the only Division I program to offer him a scholarship, which he gladly accepted.
While playing for the Herd, he blocked for legends Chad Pennington and Randy Moss, helped Marshall win a Division I-AA national championship as well as a MAC title and a bowl game.
After two decades playing football, he retired in 2009 and took over the family business. These days, he’s simply a fan and focuses more on family and the car dealerships.
“I’m in a busy stage of life with working and kids’ activities,” Wade said. “JMU is right here local so I catch their home games, but I’m really not all in on keeping up with everything that’s going on.”
But he does have some unique perspective on the Dukes move from FCS to FBS. He arrived at Marshall when the Herd still played in Division I-AA, the former name of FCS. Marshall moved up before his senior season and won the MAC championship in its first year in Division I-A.
The Herd were able to play in a bowl game that season, something JMU isn’t eligible for after a transition period was later instituted for programs moving up. But like Marshall in 1997, JMU in 2022 has proved to be an immediate force in its new league.
“Moving up was really cool to be a part of,” Wade said. “I was fortunate enough to be on some good teams there in the ‘90s. I hadn’t thought of it in years, being away from college, but watching JMU I did kind of have those thoughts that ‘Wow, they are doing the same thing we did.’”
