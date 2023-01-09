Former James Madison tight end Deane Cheatham died in a car crash Saturday morning in Hanover County.
He was 30.
According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Cheatham was driving in a 2016 Ford F-150 northbound on Route 301 when his vehicle crossed the double solid lines and hit an oncoming utility truck head-on.
Following a tribute from the football program’s Twitter page, others around the JMU community wrote about the former tight end, who played for the Dukes from 2011-2015.
“Our entire organization’s thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this tragic time,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Joining Cignetti with social media tributes were two of Cheatham’s former teammates, safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Daniel Brown — both of whom used a broken heart emoji.
Former JMU offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, who served in the role in 2014, also remembered the former Duke.
“The epitome of grit and toughness,” Mehringer said. “You were taken away from us way too soon. We will miss you.”
Cheatham was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association tight end during his redshirt senior season in 2015 after recording 453 receiving yards on 33 receptions and a trio of touchdowns.
Cheatham caught 94 passes for 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns in his three seasons on the field for the Dukes.
