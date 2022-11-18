Shortly after Francis Meehan made his starting debut at Louisville two weeks ago, he looked at the stat sheet in the locker room and he was blown away at what he saw.
The redshirt junior safety had logged a team-high 10 tackles in his first game playing in place of Sam Kidd, whose season was cut short due to a shoulder injury.
“My first reaction was, ‘No way,’” Meehan recalled with a smile.
Meehan, a former FCS level walk-on, has been a special teams stalwart for the Dukes, but with Kidd out for the remainder of the season, he’s stepped up to the plate.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has described Meehan as a “smart, heady guy” this season and the 5-foot-11 safety has taken joy in that.
“I’ve always taken pride in being really smart about the game,” Meehan said. “It’s always been about learning everything and just knowing what I can do so when the opportunity did come, I was well-prepared for it.”
But where does that come from? Meehan said it’s from his days as a quarterback at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, N.C. He was a signal-caller there until his senior year of high school, but Meehan has kept the mindset of a quarterback while patrolling the secondary.
“For me, it was always me wanting to be a step ahead,” Meehan said. “I feel like if I’m a step ahead, it’s not really thinking, it’s more instincts. I feel like that’s really when you play at your highest level.”
During Meehan’s senior season at New Hanover, he logged 80 tackles with 11 interceptions and 14 pass breakups en route to a first-team all-state selection.
But when he arrived in Harrisonburg, Meehan had to earn his way onto the field. He played in one game during his first two games wearing purple and gold, but during the spring season in 2021, he started to play regularly.
Meehan appeared in seven games during the shortened season, recording his first six career tackles. And from there, it only grew.
Last fall, Meehan played in all 14 games with 15 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and a pick-six.
This season, it’s been no different. Meehan, whose tackling has improved since last fall, has 24 tackles through JMU’s first nine games.
“[Tackling has] definitely been something I’ve always had to improve on,” Meehan said. “It’s something that you always want to improve on. So for me, it’s very much in practice, emphasizing for me being in the right spot.”
Meehan isn’t the only former walk-on to make an impact for the Dukes this season. He’s replacing Kidd, who had been a staple in the Dukes’ secondary, and he’s on the field with nose tackle James Carpenter, who was originally recruited as a walk-on offensive lineman.
Carpenter has played a bulk of the defensive snaps for the Dukes on the defensive line, totaling 41 tackles, including a team-best 10 TFLs and 4.5 sacks.
Cignetti said “those are the great stories, I think” of walk-ons, which bring a “great work ethic and just grind.”
And Meehan is just the latest former walk-on to make an impact on the gridiron for the Dukes.
“They’re overlooked in the recruiting process and they become players,” Cignetti said. “Carpenter right away we knew would be a good player. … Francis sticks with it and now he’s a starter. It tells you that in recruiting, people make a lot of mistakes because you look at that tape and everybody’s looking for size, speed and all this good stuff. But it’s hard to measure a guy’s heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.