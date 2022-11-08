It took just under two minutes for Noah Freidel to make himself at home inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center during James Madison’s season opener against Valley Forge on Monday.
The South Dakota State transfer knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening pair of minutes and neither one hit the rim in the process as the Dukes routed the Patriots 123-38.
Freidel played just 11 minutes in the game, but led the Dukes in scoring, dropping 17 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field, including four treys.
But for the Tea, S.D., native, it was his first game playing more than 10 minutes since Dec. 20, 2021 after he missed time at South Dakota State, citing depression and anxiety.
And Freidel was happy to be back on the floor.
“It was super nice to just see the ball go in,” Freidel said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a game, me especially. It was nice to get back on the court, get the rhythm going again.”
Freidel was automatic from 3-point land, pulling up from beyond the arc with no hesitation, draining them in the process. That was something that traveled with him from South Dakota State, where he was a career 39-percent shooter from deep, nailing 146 triples in three seasons.
And each time he rose up for a 3-pointer, the JMU faithful and the Dukes’ bench knew what was coming next, holding up three fingers as he drained them consistently.
Freidel said he was playing with a smile while he was on the floor, just enjoying his first time playing in front of a crowd in Harrisonburg.
“A lot of energy in the arena,” Freidel said. “The arena gives a good vibe. I just felt like I was ready to go — locked in.”
JMU head coach Mark Byington said that Freidel “played very well” in his short time on the court, which wasn’t because he wasn’t playing well, but because the Dukes held a 72-11 lead at the half.
And Freidel’s confidence on the court is something that Byington appreciated.
“He’s fearless,” Byington said. “Sometimes he’s oblivious to what’s going on around him and he just plays. He’s not afraid to make mistakes. He fits my system because I don’t want guys feeling that way.”
Byington added that Freidel’s role will expand as the season progresses and the Dukes face stiffer competition.
In addition to his scoring numbers, Freidel logged four rebounds, two assists, two steals and drew a foul during his JMU debut.
After playing all of his minutes in the opening half, Freidel spent the final 20 minutes on the bench supporting the Dukes’ walk-ons and freshmen, who played a majority of the second half.
For a player that arrived over the summer, Freidel said that he’s enjoyed how quickly the rest of the team accepted him.
“I’ve been blessed that they’ve welcomed me into the program like they have,” Freidel said. “You can tell it’s a brotherhood in the locker room, everybody’s there for each other. … We want what’s best for each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.