James Madison cruised to its sixth blowout victory of the young season, this time taking care of South Dakota State, 79-60, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Ga.
Transfer guard Noah Freidel, who came to the Dukes from South Dakota State, scored a team-high 13 points to lead the Dukes (6-1) against his old team and make it back-to-back victories since falling for the first time last Sunday on the road against No. 1 North Carolina.
Freidel led five JMU players in double figures, including Alonzo Sule, who finished with 11 points and a team-best seven rebounds. Vado Morse, Mezie Offurum and Takal Molson all had 10 points. Molson, who leads JMU at 13.8 points per game, came off the bench after missing yesterday’s contest with an illness.
After the Dukes and the reigning Summit League champs went toe-to-toe for much of the first half, JMU used an 11-0 run to gain some separation. At one point in the second period, the Dukes had stretched the lead to 27 points and were never really threatened by the Jackrabbits after halftime.
Zeke Mayo finished with 16 points to lead South Dakota State while William Kyle III added 15 points and seven rebounds.
JMU returns to action Sunday against Valparaiso in its final game of the Hostilo Community Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.