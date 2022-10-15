STATESBORO, Ga. — Down 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, James Madison needed its offense to make a play.
The Dukes had led 17-14 at halftime, but Georgia Southern dominated the third quarter to take a touchdown lead. The Eagles added a field goal early in the fourth quarter and after a punt, JMU had an opportunity to cut into the lead.
Quarterback Todd Centeio engineered a three-play, 91-yard drive, capped by a 28-yard touchdown from Reggie Brown to pull within three.
After Georgia Southern kicked a field goal to make it a 6-point game, JMU responded with a 25-yard touchdown from Centeio to wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr., giving the Dukes the lead with 2:28 to go.
But as quickly as JMU stormed back to take the lead, they lost it.
Georgia Southern marched down the field and scored its final touchdown with just over a minute remaining to knock off No. 25 JMU 45-38 on Saturday afternoon at Allen E. Paulsen Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.
The Dukes had an opportunity to effectively end the game as the Eagles had a 4th-and-10 near midfield, but Georgia Southern converted with a slant route which allowed the receiver to get to the first down marker. .
“Poised team, didn’t flinch, made the plays, got it down to one play,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said of the Dukes. “We made it too easy for them to convert it.”
For JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu, the fourth down miscue didn’t sit lightly.
“Our offense put us in position to succeed and we failed them,” Ukwu said. “We definitely have to look in the mirror as a defense and figure out how we can fix it.”
The slant route caused an issue for JMU all evening, allowing Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease to dice through the Dukes’ defense.
Vantrease finished with 578 passing yards and four touchdowns in the contest. The Buffalo transfer threw for the most yards that any opposing quarterback has logged against JMU in program history.
And the quick passing allowed the Georgia Southern wide receivers to cut through the JMU defense with ease.
“Sometimes it looked like we were running in the mud in the second half,” Cignetti said. “Did stop the run, did comeback and take the lead. You’re not going to win games making those mistakes and playing that kind of pass defense.”
The Dukes held the Eagles to just 12 rushing yards, but they didn’t need to run the ball to find success. They only attempted 15 carries while passing the ball 64 times, completing 38 of them.
But early in the game, it looked as if the Dukes would rout the Eagles.
Centeio used his legs on the Dukes’ first two scores, scampering in from 17 yards in the first quarter and 13 yards on the first play of the second quarter.
But once the Dukes took a 14-0 lead, the Eagles’ passing attack came alive.
Vantrease completed passes of 27 yards and 33 yards to move Georgia Southern into the red zone before hitting Amare Jones on a 13-yard touchdown.
On the ensuing drive, the Eagles blocked Sam Clark’s punt and recovered it in the end zone to tie the game.
“Look, we were up 14-0 and in total control,” Cignetti said. “We turned the ball over, got a punt blocked. … We didn’t deserve to win, we really didn’t.”
The Dukes answered with a Centeio 15-yard rushing touchdown, his third of the afternoon, but the Eagles’ responded on the next play with a 75-yard score from Vantrease to Amare Jones.
That’s when Georgia Southern began to build its lead.
The Eagles used a 20-yard field goal, a 37-yard touchdown pass and a 41-yard field goal to take the 10-point lead. But the Dukes (5-1, 3-1) couldn’t finish their fourth-quarter comeback effort.
Centeio set a program record with 468 passing yards and added two passing scores to go with his trio of rushing touchdowns, but threw two interceptions, including one on the Dukes’ final drive with less than 30 seconds to go.
For Cignetti, the Dukes’ sluggish play wasn’t going to allow them to be successful in a hostile environment.
“We played sloppy in all phases,” Cignetti said. “Can’t turn the ball over four times on offense, get a punt blocked, return for a touchdown and expect to win a football game.”
James Madison 7 10 7 14 – 38
Georgia Southern 0 14 17 14 – 45
First Quarter:
JMU – Centeio 17 run (Wise kick), 9:33.
Second Quarter:
JMU – Centeio 13 run (Wise kick), 14:55.
GS – Jones 13 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 12:48.
GS – Barber punt block recovered in the end zone (Raynor kick), 10:58.
JMU – Wise 26 field goal, 7:33.
Third Quarter:
JMU – Centeio 15 run (Wise kick), 14:00.
GS – Jones 75 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 13:48.
GS – Raynor 20 field goal, 5:39.
GS – White 37 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 1:59.
Fourth Quarter:
GS – Raynor 41 field goal, 14:52
JMU – Brown 28 pass from Centeio, 6:24.
GS – Raynor 24 field goal, 3:53.
JMU – Greene Jr. 25 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 2:28.
GS – Burgess Jr. 22 pass from Vantrease (2-point good), 1:10.
Individual Statistics:
Rushing:
JMU – Agyei-Obese 18-106, Palmer 10-57, Centeio 12-44. GS – White 11-20, Vantrease 1-(-2), Arnold 1-(-2), Green 2-(-3).
Passing:
JMU – Centeio 28-48-3-468-2. GS – Vantrease 38-64-1-578-4.
Receiving:
JMU – Brown 8-136, Thornton 5-126, Ravenel 4-75, Greene Jr. 4-74, Painter 2-24, Horton 2-14, Agyei-Obese 2-11, Palmer 1-8. GS – Hood 8-131, Jones 7-164, Singleton 7-108, Burgess Jr. 7-84, White 6-64, Sanders Jr. 3-27.
