When Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott saw the Sun Belt Conference preseason rankings at the beginning of the season, he noticed James Madison was picked sixth of the seven teams in the East Division.
And when he looked at the page and saw that, he was dumbfounded.
“They’re hell of a football team and we know that,” Elliott said during Monday’s SBC media zoom availability. “When the preseason rankings came out and all that stuff, all these sports writers and things of that nature are picking them at the bottom of our conference, I said, ‘You have no idea about the caliber of play at the FCS level.’”
Elliott, a former offensive lineman at Appalachian State, was an assistant with the Mountaineers for 13 seasons, so he was aware of the level of play the Dukes competed at.
The Camden, S.C., native made his first trip to Harrisonburg as a player in 1992, when App State used a 45-yard Hail Mary to beat the Dukes as time expired.
Elliott was on App State’s staff for three meetings against JMU, two in postseason play, and the Dukes’ comeback win in 2008. Elliott remembered Scotty McGee’s 99-yard kickoff return to open the second half in that meeting, which sparked JMU’s comeback in his most recent trip to Bridgeforth Stadium.
The sixth-year head coach and the Panthers will make the trip to Harrisonburg on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff, the Dukes’ penultimate game of the season.
Through his pair of experiences at Bridgeforth Stadium, Elliott said he was impressed with JMU’s fan base.
“Their stadium, I think, is an awesome stadium. I think the support that they have for that football program is really incredible,” Elliott said. “I love the game day environment there. I can’t wait to go back. I thrive in great environments. I love great environments and I think what they’ve done at James Madison is very impressive.”
But the game day atmosphere wasn’t the only thing that Elliott was impressed by when he was talking about JMU — the team’s personnel also jumped off the page.
The Dukes are 6-3 in their FBS debut season, including a 4-2 record in Sun Belt Conference play and that’s not by surprise, something that multiple coaches in the conference have noted.
“I’m not surprised by their success,” Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “They had sustained success for a long time at the FCS level. … The resources they put into their university and the football program, I don’t think anybody that’s followed college football around this area in this part of the country are surprised by the success that they’ve had and they’ll continue to have.”
And Elliott is in the same boat as his colleagues in the conference.
Georgia State has seen the likes of North Carolina and South Carolina this season and Elliott thinks that some of JMU’s players surpass those of the Power Five programs the Panthers have seen this season.
“They’re a talented football team,” Elliott said. “Some of their players on their roster are some of the best I’ve seen on film. And that doesn’t matter that we’ve played South Carolina, North Carolina. We faced these conference guys. They’ve got some of the best I think I’ve seen.”
