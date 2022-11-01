When Caroline Germond first moved to the United States to play at South Plains College in 2018, she didn’t know a lot of English.
But soon enough, the Angers, France, native started to learn and it wasn’t in a conventional way. Instead, she used Netflix to pick up the new language.
First she watched old Disney movies that she had already seen before, but this time in English with the subtitles on. From there, it moved to watching the hit series “How To Get Away With Murder.”
Germond quickly learned the new language and starred with the Texans for two seasons, leading South Plains to a 32-1 overall record while averaging 100 steals per season before transferring to Texas Christian University.
After two seasons with the Horned Frogs, Germond is using her final year of eligibility with James Madison and has quickly made herself at home in Harrisonburg.
JMU head coach Sean O’Regan called Germond “fearless,” not only on the court but off of it too.
“I was joking with her the other day because she missed a free throw to end practice and we had to run a sprint because she missed it. She was all hurt about it,” O’Regan said. “And I said, ‘Look, I don't know how many people do this, but you went on vacation by yourself. Like, who goes on vacation by themselves to another country? That's somebody that’s fearless.’”
She may be in a new country far away from home, but on the court, Germond said she’s a competitor.
“I’m a dog,” Germond said. “I want the ball all the time. I want to win. That’s what gets me going every day.”
Through her time in the U.S., playing at both the junior college and Division I levels, Germond has displayed an elite level of passing as she facilitates the offense.
At South Plains, Germond ranked No. 5 in the country with 187 assists in the 2019-20 season and added another 78 assists in her first season with TCU.
That ability to create for her teammates is what O’Reagan has noticed and he didn’t shy away from saying that Germond will see a lot of time on the floor as the Dukes’ starting point guard.
“She’s here, she’s ready to run the show,” O’Regan said. “She handles the ball, is a pretty good 3-point shooter, but is a giver in a way. … There’s a fearlessness about her. She is on a mission to go play pro.”
The pass-first mentality is something that Germond embraces.
“I think we have a lot of talent on the team and I like to say that I’m the glue of everything,” Germond said. “I keep everybody together and I’m passing the ball, putting my teammates in a position where they can be successful and they can score. That’s my first look. I really want to drive and pass.”
JMU senior guard Kiki Jefferson called Germond a “humble” player for looking to pass and set up her teammates rather than being a score-first point guard, but she also has another intangible that doesn’t show up on a box score: energy.
Jefferson said that Germond is “like a ball of energy every day.”
“She’s going to be a fan-favorite,” Jefferson said. “She’s going to be the little muscle that’s never going to stop, never a play off, never a frown.”
Germond’s smile might be indicative of her experience at JMU thus far. From the moment she set foot on campus for her visit, Germond said she was really comfortable, which led to her commitment to the Dukes.
But after spending the offseason conditioning and preseason training with her new team, Germond’s smile has gotten bigger.
For Germond, it’s the first time in a few seasons that she’s enjoying basketball, the last time being while she was playing at South Plains. And now she wants to cap her collegiate career on a high note in Harrisonburg.
“I’m really having fun here,” Germond said. “It’s been a long time since I felt like that. I really enjoy it and I’m looking forward to winning and doing something great with this team. … I really want to do great and finish with a good note.”
