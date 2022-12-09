Just hours after receiving an offer from Clemson, James Madison verbal commit Jarvis Green announced his plans to decommit from the Dukes on Friday afternoon.
"I would like to thank the coaches and staff at JMU for treating me like family and for the time and effort they put into recruiting me," Green wrote on Twitter. "However, after discussing recent events with my family, I have decided to decommit from James Madison University and reopen my recruitment."
Green, who was named MaxPreps’ South Carolina Player of the Year, rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games this season.
The Irmo, South Carolina, native committed to JMU in August before the season started, but as he picked up steam on the football field, so did his recruitment.
Green took an official visit to JMU for the Dukes' season finale win over Coastal Carolina and told the Daily News-Record "it felt like home."
The three-star recruit told multiple media outlets that Clemson was his dream school, and according to On3Sports, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney called to offer him a scholarship on Thursday night. He also received an offer from Virginia Tech on Thursday night as well.
Green was the lone running back recruit that JMU had in its 2023 recruiting class, which is now down to 14 players: seven offensive, five defensive and two specialists.
The Dukes have offered at least three running backs that are in the transfer portal: Stony Brook’s Ty Son Lawton, Vanderbilt’s Re’Mahn Davis and Kent State’s Marquez Cooper.
JMU’s running back room, which was one of the deepest parts of the team this past fall, has only lost two players since the season ended: leading rusher redshirt senior Percy Agyei-Obese’s eligibility ran out, while reserve back Anthony Eaton entered the portal after not playing in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.