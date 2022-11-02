As James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio ran down the field to celebrate a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr. at Appalachian State in late September, tears started to build in his eyes.
Centeio wasn’t sad, rather he was happy for Greene, who had a rocky start to the season.
Greene had a couple drops against Middle Tennessee and Norfolk State, including one over the middle with practically no one around him for a large gain. Instead it went through his hands, but that didn’t stop Centeio from throwing the ball to him against the Mountaineers.
“That’s my guy,” Centeio said afterwards. “I was so proud of him. It’s easy to put your tail between your legs and drop your head, but he always kept it solid and went out there and executed when he needed to.”
For Greene, that catch symbolized him gaining confidence in himself, but also Centeio and the coaching staff’s confidence, too.
Greene said that he was appreciative of offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan calling that play, setting up the 5-foot-11 wideout on a go route with one-on-one coverage.
“I would say that score just helped me break through,” Greene said. “Let me get that first one out of the way, get that first touchdown as a Duke. I feel like after that, sky’s the limit now. Not really as much pressure for me to make more plays knowing that I got that out the way.”
In the App State win, Greene played just eight snaps, but logged two receptions for 46 yards, the touchdown and a crucial first down on the far sideline.
Since the Dukes’ win at App State, Greene has logged a catch of 24 yards or more in JMU’s last five games, including a season-long 43-yard grab against Marshall last week.
In the Dukes loss at Georgia Southern, it was Greene who Centeio turned to in crunch time as JMU was trying to rally from behind. Centeio found Greene over the middle for a 25-yard go-ahead touchdown with just under 2:30 to play.
Greene, a Monmouth transfer, had been shuffled below slot wide receiver Devin Ravenel at one point earlier in the season, but head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes started rotating the receivers shortly after that.
And once JMU’s wide receiver rotation began, Greene’s playmaking took off, resulting in the chunk plays.
“He’s our strongest receiver,” Cignetti said of Greene. “He’s a very experienced guy with a lot of career catches, yards and touchdowns. [He’s] been playing very consistent football for us.”
Before Greene joined the Dukes in January, he spent four seasons on the field at Monmouth, recording 2,087 receiving yards — the seventh most in program history.
But for Greene, the opportunity to play at JMU for his final season was almost a no-brainer. He’d played against the Dukes in the 2019 FCS playoffs, which he scored a touchdown at Bridgeforth Stadium for Monmouth, but this was different.
The first thing that Cignetti told Greene was the chance to help show JMU’s winning culture in the Sun Belt Conference during JMU’s debut season. And when he heard that, he was on board.
“When he told me that, I was just all in,” Greene said. “I like being that underdog. With us moving up, not everybody think that we were going to have a lot of success up to this point. And there’s a lot more success for us to reach.”
The Dukes were viewed as an underdog at the start of the season, but Greene liked the task of proving the doubters wrong, which the purple and gold did after their 5-0 start to the season.
But for Greene, playing on the FBS stage was something that he envisioned as a high school player. He didn’t get the chance to do it coming out of St. Joseph’s Prep High School in Philadelphia, but Greene was able to cross that off his list with JMU.
“Obviously everybody wants to play FBS coming out of high school,” Greene said. “There’s no better opportunity for me to do it in my last year of eligibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.