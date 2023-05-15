In a relative down period based on the program’s previous decade of success, James Madison softball is in what could be considered a rebuilding cycle after ending the 2023 season last week in the Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals.
JMU finished 28-19 and 13-11 in the Sun Belt, good enough for the sixth seed in the conference tournament. But it marked the first time since 2011 the Dukes played a full season and failed to win at least 30 games. Just two years removed from a 41-4 record and run to the Women’s College World Series semifinals, JMU has played the past two seasons with particularly young lineups, but the Dukes are expected to bring a lot of talent back for 2024.
Among them is rising junior shortstop Jasmine Hall. Hall was a breakout performer as a freshman then hit .290 with eight home runs and 11 doubles this season while committing only two errors anchoring the middle infield.
She’ll enter next season taking over a role as one of the most experienced veterans for a team that will also return the big bats of freshmen KK Mathis and Bella Henzler.
“Growing year-to-year and getting better, that comes with experience,” Hall said. “Just being a team player, I do whatever is best for the team. For the freshmen, I do what I can. Give advice on what I learned from my freshman year and giving them everything they need.”
Other teammates noticed Hall gravitating toward a leadership role even as just a second-year player for the Dukes.
First baseman Hannah Shifflett, undoubtedly the most experienced player in the JMU lineup as a fifth-year senior who led the Dukes with 18 home runs while hitting .316, noticed that even though Hall was younger, sometimes her words carried weight with the team’s first year players.
“Last year was a young team as well, we had a lot of freshmen in our lineup with Jasmine being one of them,” Shifflett said. “She really kind of stepped in there and was at the top of the lineup with me. It was great to see her have that composure as a freshman then see her feeding into that even more in her sophomore year and leading the freshmen that are here now. She probably has some of the best advice.”
Hall doesn’t necessarily see herself as one to give fiery speeches or even raise her voice often.
But she knows this season’s freshmen and players who continue to enter the program will recognize her shared experiences.
With that, the Granite Falls, N.C., product has figured out that sometimes it’s better to show the way.
“I’m not as much of a vocal leader,” Hall said. “I just play and that’s kind of how I show my leadership, not by my voice as much. But I do try to help any of the underclassmen out as much as I can. We’re a heavy freshman and sophomore team. We don’t have a lot of upperclassmen left really. Next year, I’ll be a junior and an upperclassman, but I just want to do my part and help out any way I can.”
