In a James Madison women's basketball coaches meeting this week, first-year assistant Neil Harrow looked down at the Georgia Southern personnel and noticed something that seemed off.
Harrow, who spent the past seven seasons as an assistant at Troy, has seen the Eagles many times over the years, including last season, where he remembered guard/forward Simone James was knocking down 3-pointers at a high level.
But on JMU's scout, they didn't have her as a threat from beyond the arc since she is shooting 19 percent from deep this season. It stuck out to Harrow, who pointed it out to head coach Sean O'Regan and the other coaches before checking her numbers from last season, which was 34 percent from three.
For Harrow, it was just using past experiences to help notice a trend. But for the rest of the JMU staff, which is in its first season in the Sun Belt, the minute detail could make the biggest difference on the court.
"That nugget, I don't see on my stat sheet. We don't know Georgia Southern and he has that knowledge because he's scouted against them for years," O'Regan said. "Those little details, man, they help so much. That's a huge reason why I brought him here, but he's a good coach."
With a revamped assistant coaching staff, including Harrow and former JMU forward Lexi Barrier, who spent last season at Marshall, O'Regan has surrounded himself with coaches familiar with their new conference foes this season.
And it's paid off.
JMU is riding a 13-game winning streak going into Thursday night's matchup with Georgia Southern while sitting atop the Sun Belt standings with the lone unblemished record in league play.
After making a move from Troy, Harrow has helped in that regard. He said he now has a more increased role within the program, which includes more recruiting responsibilities, scheduling, and advance scouts of future opponents.
O'Regan was quick to point out one of Harrow's scouts from earlier this season — a 24-hour turnaround to face St. Joseph's on its home court when it only had one loss heading into the contest.
With Harrow in his first season with JMU, having the scout responsibility for a high-level matchup against one of the Atlantic 10's best teams made him "nervous."
As he watched the film, Harrow said, "I don't know how we're going to guard this action. I don't know how we're going to do this." But the Dukes were the better team on the floor when the game tipped off.
JMU beat the Hawks 78-66, which included outscoring the home team 27-16 in the final period.
Harrow didn't want to take credit for the win, giving kudos to the players for executing the game plan, but he said if he had just five percent of an impact on that game, he'd be happy.
"It was huge, one of the best wins of my whole career," Harrow said. "Just because I think the level that Saint Joseph's is, I think that's a team that could win the Sun Belt if they were in it. … It was a really cool moment."
But O'Regan, who admitted he doesn't look ahead to the next opponent on the schedule before that's the upcoming game, would have confidence in the scout that Harrow presented to him.
"I trusted him," O'Regan said. "It was like, 'Hey, tell me what we've got to do and I'll execute it. But you tell me what it should be.'"
Though Harrow and the other JMU assistants have rapidly earned O'Regan's trust, they're not afraid to show an idea and be told no.
"What I like about him and the other staff, he might throw me three ideas, and I might say we can't do any of that," O'Regan said. "And he doesn't bat an eye. He's not hurt about it. He's like, 'OK, here's how we're going to get it done the other way.'
The trust will show on Saturday when Harrow's old squad makes the trip to Harrisonburg to have two of the top Sun Belt teams go head-to-head.
And Harrow has the scout for the Trojans.
Harrow said that he has the most significant advantage over anyone else in the country when it comes to scouting Troy since he was on staff there for so long. Still, he's not sure how much that'll help until the game is played since the Trojans have such a unique style of play, using many players with various looks on the court.
"It's been different emotions," Harrow said. "They're tough just because they have such a unique style. I can know the plan and what they're going to do, but essentially what makes Troy difficult to play against is that they do what they do all the time. And they do it well."
Through the Dukes' first six Sun Belt games, JMU has won convincingly, with just one game being decided by less than eight points.
Harrow's influence with league knowledge has helped the Dukes to a hot start, which he hopes to continue to pay off as Sun Belt play continues.
"I think that was a huge part of what made them hire me," Harrow said. "It's hopefully going to be useful in the second half of conference play."
