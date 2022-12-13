A few years ago, James Madison coach Sean O’Regan told former Dukes assistant Ashley Langford, now the head coach at Stony Brook, to go out and recruit a high-scoring guard who could replace the offensive production on Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and WNBA draft pick Kamiah Smalls.
Langford delivered Jamia Hazell, now in her third season at JMU. While Hazell’s style and skill set are reminiscent of Smalls at times, her role with the Dukes has evolved with an ever-changing cast around her.
Sunday at William & Mary, Hazell played what O’Regan described as her best game in purple and gold, and it was far from her highest-scoring outing.
Hazell finished with eight points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots, a steal and just one turnover in 29 minutes.
“I hate to kind of pigeon hole her in that,” O’Regan said, “because I’ve seen her score 28 points in a game. I’ve seen her ability to score, but yeah, I think with the offensive weapons we could have we’ve got a lot of talent. With Jamia, we’ve got to get her opportunities to make plays, and maybe it’s not a shot.”
A combo guard who can play the point as well as off the ball, Hazell spent much of her first two seasons looking for her own shot. But playing alongside Kiki Jefferson (20.2 ppg) and Peyton McDaniel (49 percent from 3-point range), and soon another dynamic scoring threat in Kobe King-Hawea, Hazell has adjusted her style to fit the team.
“The maturity with which she’s grown is great,” O’Regan said. “I swear, freshman and sometimes sophomore Jamia would almost roll her eyes if I had her be a decoy. Now, I don’t get any of that. She’s starting to understand it’s not about shooting 18 shots, it’s about going 5-for-7. Eight, eight and five, with one turnover, to me that’s the best game she’s ever played.”
Adding Talent
Speaking of King-Hawea, it’s not exactly clear when the Texas transfer will be able to make her JMU debut, but that time is coming soon.
King-Hawea, who was the No. 1-ranked junior college recruit in the country before signing with the Longhorns had to sit out the first semester after suffering an injury early on last season and before deciding to transfer a second time.
The New Zealand native finished her first-semester exam Tuesday and should become eligible as soon as all her grades are posted, but O’Regan wasn’t sure if that would happen before the Dukes travel to Hampton for a Saturday game.
O’Regan expects to have King-Hawea for at least two non-conference games before beginning Sun Belt play Dec. 27 at home against Coastal Carolina.
“I’ve had to been patient, which isn’t easy knowing what we have here,” O’Regan said. “It will allow her some time to pick back up. She’s in basketball shape, but I think defensively she’ll need a little time to really understand our way. I don’t think it’s bad for her to get some practices in being with us, as opposed to the scout team.”
