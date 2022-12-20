James Madison heads to Baltimore for a Wednesday morning matchup with Coppin State as the nation’s highest scoring team.
The Dukes (9-3) are averaging a Division I-best 92.6 points per game, but not a single JMU player ranks anywhere near the top of the NCAA scoring list. But, boy, is there balance.
Nine Dukes are averaging between 7.8 and 13 points per game. In 12 games, the Dukes have had six different leading scorers. Four different James Madison players have scored 20 or more points in a game this season. Twelve have scored in double figures.
It hasn’t led to a lot of individual accolades as JMU has yet to have a Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. But the Dukes are the Sun Belt’s highest-rated team on KenPom.com at No. 76 in the country and second in the league’s NET rankings at No. 51.
A victory at Coppin State would give JMU 10 non-conference victories for the first time in head coach Mark Byington’s three seasons in Harrisonburg.
“Every single team in the country has a leading scorer. I don’t know how many games I watch and you see a team that’s 3-7 right now with a guy who scores 20 points,” Byington said. “That’s not as important, or valid, to me as the guy who is scoring 12 points on a winning team. Guys can take shots. Guys can try to have big scoring nights, but if the team doesn’t win, nothing matters.”
Perhaps most impressive is that in the age of the transfer portal, Byington has brought in players who were looking for a winning team over a place to put up huge stats. Vado Morse (Mount St. Mary’s), Takal Molson (Canisius/Seton Hall) and Noah Freidel (South Dakota State) were all go-to guys at previous stops, but have bought into the idea of sharing the wealth at JMU.
“We just all enjoy playing with each other,” said Julien Wooden, who is putting up 9.3 points in 17 minutes per game. “I know Coach goes out there and basically puts a fresh lineup out there every day. We don’t really care about who starts or any of that. We’re just trying to win the game.”
The depth has allowed JMU to play pressure defense and get up and down the court, which has contributed to the high scoring totals. When fully healthy, JMU can go at least 11 deep without much drop off in production.
“It’s not just that we’re playing at a fast pace,” Byington said. “I think we’re making good decisions playing at a fast pace. You get fast, you get out of control and you make bad decisions. But I think if you look at our team this year compared to last year, we’re taking a higher-quality shot. A lot of guys on the team, their shooting percentages are up, but they are taking better shots.”
But the Dukes feel like they can be even better. In losses to North Carolina and Valparaiso, JMU shot below 41 percent from the field, and many of those misses were ones Byington considered good looks.
“You look at some of the games we’ve lost, we haven’t finished great around the rim and sometimes we’ve missed some open shots,” Byington said. “If we take the right ones, I’m happy with that, but a lot of the right ones have been around the rim this year if we finish them the way we should have.”
There’s also the fact that JMU has played an overall weak non-conference schedule. The Dukes are 5-1 in Quad 4 games, according to the NET Rankings and have three wins against non-Division I opponents. Not that those can be taken for granted. Texas State, the Sun Belt’s most consistent program over the past five years, lost last week to Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor.
But the Dukes expect their run-and-gun offense to face stiffer challenges when conference play begins after Christmas.
“On offense, I know I’m going to need some more versatility in some things we do offensively,” Byington said. “I know our numbers look good, but I’m looking down the road at who we have to go against there.”
