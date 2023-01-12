After playing six of the past eight games on the road, James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan was excited for his Dukes to return to Harrisonburg for a pair of home games Thursday and Saturday.
“I think JMU fans are the absolute best,” O’Regan said. “I think being able to come home and have a home court advantage, play in front of our fans is big, which now I think we’re going to drag some people out of their houses a little bit.”
For JMU, playing at home generally means playing in front of larger crowds. But home attendance is down slightly this season for both the men’s and women’s programs at James Madison. The Dukes averaged 4,353 fans per game for men’s basketball a year ago while the women attracted 2,510 a contest to the Atlantic Union Bank Center in 2021-22.
Both programs led the Colonial Athletic Association in attendance last season.
This season, heading into Thursday’s women’s game against Appalachian State, the Dukes are averaging 3,465 fans for men’s games while the women are drawing 1,957. For the men that’s third best in the Sun Belt Conference. The JMU women are second best in the Sun Belt while in-state rival Old Dominion leads the conference in both men’s and women’s hoops attendance.
Both O’Regan and JMU men’s coach Mark Byington are optimistic the Dukes could see a bump in attendance as the season goes along. Last season, JMU played host to in-state ACC power Virginia in both men’s and women’s basketball. The sold out crowd of 8,439 to watch the Dukes upset the Cavaliers on the men’s side was the largest crowd to ever see a basketball game in Harrisonburg.
Last season was also the first time the new Atlantic Union Bank Center arena was fully open to the public. COVID-19 restrictions limited the building to 250 fans during the 2020-21 season, the first the Dukes played in the AUBC after moving from the antiquated Convocation Center.
“I’ve been a lot of places in my 20-some years,” Appalachian State men’s coach Dustin Kerns said after his team beat the Dukes last Saturday in front of 3,540 fans at the AUBC. “This is about as nice of a facility as I’ve ever been in. I’ve been in the ACC, SEC, Gonzaga. This place is spectacular. Kudos to James Madison and their staff for this place.”
And while there has been some excitement about JMU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, the Dukes initial Sun Belt home games have come between the first and second semesters with many students out of town for the winter break.
The full student body won’t be back this week, but O’Regan hopes to see a boost as his team plays twice at home. First of all, the JMU women are on a hot streak, winning 11 straight to take sole control of first place in the Sun Belt.
Saturday is also a doubleheader with the JMU women playing Georgia State at 4 p.m. and the men hosting Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. Fans can attend two games for the price of one.
“It’s like, hey let’s go watch them, because we’ve been winning,” O’Regan said. “Everybody wants to watch a winner and we’re really going to need them. It’s got to be a homecourt advantage. It always has been and it’s got to continue to be. I think some of these Sun Belt teams will be surprised at that.”
Even with the Dukes down a bit, the newcomers to the Sun Belt, including JMU, have been a boost to the league in attendance overall. ODU is averaging 5,168 per game for men’s basketball and 2,499 on the women’s side.
In all, the newcomers make up four of the five best crowds in Sun Belt men’s hoops. Marshall ranks second in men’s basketball attendance at 4,260 per game, ahead of JMU in third. Southern Miss is drawing 2,745 fans, fifth-best in the conference just behind longtime Sun Belt member Louisiana.
While ODU and JMU set the standard in women’s attendance, ranks sixth at 1,108 fans per game while Marshall is eighth at just 697 a night. Still after just finishing a road swing that took JMU to Marshall and Southern Miss for back-to-back games, O’Regan said those fanbases were noticeably more enthusiastic for women’s basketball than some in the Dukes’ previous conference.
“It wasn’t like some of those CAA schools where there are like 14 people in the crowd,” O’Regan said. “There was enough of a crowd that when they made their run you could hear them a little bit.”
