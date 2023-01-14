In the midst of a three-game losing streak, James Madison coach Mark Byington was in the practice gym with guards Noah Freidel and Vado Morse getting shots up.
Freidel and Morse were both struggling from beyond the 3-point line, shooting a combined 2-of-23 from deep during the skid.
Byington thought the players were getting the right shots up in their previous loss at South Alabama, but they just weren’t going through the net. His time on the court with the two guards was something that they both appreciated.
“That just shows that he wants us to do better,” Morse said of Byington. “And he believes in us, for sure.”
The lid came off the top of the cylinder for the two JMU shooters, as they combined to knock down 10 triples, leading the Dukes past Georgia Southern 83-71 on Saturday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, recording the team’s first win in two weeks.
Friedel, a South Dakota State transfer, made 39 percent of his 3-point attempts before making the move to Harrisonburg, but found himself in a rough stretch shooting wise. Though shots weren’t going down for Friedel, who had missed his last 11 attempts, Byington’s confidence in him never wavered.
“One of the reasons I came to this school, [Byington] brought us in and was like, ‘If I tell you to stop shooting, that’s when I lose confidence in you,’” Friedel said. “He said he was pissed off that he has more confidence in us than ourselves. I just got in the gym, locked in and just trusted my stuff — it worked out.”
The Tea, S.D., native knocked down six 3-pointers against the Eagles, including his first four attempts in a row en route to a 20-point outburst — his most points since scoring 23 in the Dukes’ win at Howard on Nov. 15.
Friedel’s six treys were the most that he’s knocked down in a single game since Jan. 22, 2021, when he converted on a half dozen against North Dakota while he was playing with his former squad.
Morse, who had battled an illness earlier this season and lost eight pounds during that period, hadn’t had a full week of practice until this past week and once he took the floor against the Eagles, he looked closer to his usual self.
The Suitland, Md., native scored a season-best 25 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, while making seven shots from the charity stripe.
“It was good that we were back to ourselves,” Morse said. “It grows confidence in us when we hit shots like that. It helps the team out, so it feels good for sure.”
Entering the night, JMU was 16-of-59 from three during the three-game losing streak, but Byington liked the way his team responded against the Eagles, a team he led for seven seasons before taking the job in Harrisonburg.
“Tonight, I thought we got some energy,” Byington said. “The ball went through the net, we scored with more pace. … We’ll keep getting better. I’ve got faith in this team, I’ve got faith in these players.”
In the early going it looked like JMU was in control of the contest, as Takal Molson scored seven of the Dukes’ first 10 points. But right after, the Dukes went cold from the field, going without a point for more than three minutes. During that stretch, Georgia Southern went on a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game midway through the opening half.
But it didn’t take long for JMU’s offense to respond and build a double-digit lead.
Freidel knocked down four triples in the first half, including three in consecutive offensive possessions, and Morse added one more during the Dukes’ scoring outburst in the first half — extending the lead to 11.
JMU’s seven first-half triples marked the most knocked down in a half since the Dukes’ rout of Long Island on Dec. 18, when they made eight in the opening period.
The Dukes’ hot 3-point shooting continued into the second half, as Morse knocked down two in a row in front of the JMU bench to open the scoring in the period. Soon after, Morse made his own 3-point play, driving inside and drawing contact in the process — which extended JMU’s lead to 12.
JMU finished with 11 made 3-pointers on the night, shooting at a 55 percent clip, and Georgia Southern head coach Brian Burg noted that Freidel and Morse both had good looks at the basket when they took their 3-pointers.
“I thought they got some clean looks and they made them,” Burg said. “You could say that they’ve been struggling [from three], this is a talented team. They were the No. 1 scoring team in the country a week ago and were right there as well today.”
JMU led for almost the entire game after Georgia Southern grabbed the lead early in the first half, but the Dukes were never in danger in the second half as they held on for the win.
Though the Dukes (12-7, 3-3 SBC) went on a skid for a week and a half, JMU is still one game out of first in a very tight league through a third of the conference slate. And Byington is confident that his team can compete against its peers and hopes that with the offense clicking against Georgia Southern (11-8, 4-2 SBC), that it leads to going on a run through league play.
“This league’s difficult,” Byington said. “We’re 3-3 and we’re one game out of first. This league is going to be crazy, but we’re going to keep getting better. I like what we’re going to do and I hope this sets us off and we get on a roll.”
