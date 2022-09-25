BOONE, N.C. — In the week leading up to James Madison’s game at Appalachian State, head coach Curt Cignetti talked with his team about what it would take to upset the Sun Belt Conference favorite on the road.
During the Dukes’ Friday meeting, Cignetti shared a quote from Gandhi about “indomitable will,” which is a will that will never be subdued or defeated.
That message came in handy during JMU’s 25-point comeback win at App State after the Dukes trailed 28-3 in the second quarter. Instead of folding as the Mountaineers scored 28 unanswered points, the Dukes stayed poised.
For quarterback Todd Centeio, the Gandhi quote rang true during halftime and when the Dukes began their comeback in the third quarter.
“That was the message that he was trying to give to us yesterday, all week and especially right before the game,” Centeio said. “I think we embodied that word and that term.”
Centeio wasn’t the only one thinking of the message that Cignetti was preaching during the week, but JMU’s defense was too.
Sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker, who recorded the interception that set up JMU’s game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, said the defense had to settle down at halftime.
When they did, they forced App State to punt five times in the final 30 minutes and only allowed the Mountaineers to get across the 50-yard line once in the process. That drive ended in a turnover on downs.
“We knew that App State was a very good team,” Walker said. “So we just had to beat adversity, take it one play at a time and just play our game.”
Inside the locker room at halftime, Centeio said he was telling the team that it was a 0-0 game. The Dukes began to turn the tide in the second quarter, spurred by Centeio’s 23-yard touchdown pass to running back Kaelon Black, and the Dukes wanted to keep the momentum rolling.
But at the same time, Centeio, who’s turned into a vocal leader of the purple and gold, said he had to read the room when talking to his teammates.
“I really wasn’t trying to voice too much because I feel like everybody had to take a deep breath and settle in themselves,” Centeio said. “I thought we all did a great job being poised and coming out in the second half and being resilient.”
As JMU stormed back in the second half, its fans – which were in the second deck behind the Dukes’ bench – began to get louder and louder. The Dukes fed off of that, but they also started to have fun.
But when a team is trailing by three scores in its Sun Belt Conference debut, it may be hard to have fun. That’s where Cignetti pressed a button that he hadn’t yet: ask the players if they’re having fun.
The fourth-year head coach walked up and down the sideline to JMU’s offense in the second half and simply asked if they were having fun yet.
“I wanted our guys to be loose, enjoy the moment and have fun doing what they’re doing and not feel any kind of pressure because that’s when you play the best,” Cignetti said.
That question quickly answered itself as JMU scored 22 points in the second half, including a 36-yard rainbow touchdown from Centeio to wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr., who caught it in stride at the goal line.
But Cignetti’s question about having fun helped, Centeio said, which was something that the sixth-year quarterback hadn’t ever been asked on the sideline by his head coach.
“When you’re playing good, it’s definitely fun,” Centeio said. “I really appreciate that because at the end of the day it’s just a sport and we need to have fun with it. It’s not life or death, it’s a game. It’s an important game, but it’s not life or death.”
As the Dukes played loose, they stormed back to knock off App State, which had received 77 votes in the AP Top 25 poll during the week and were fresh off back-to-back wins.
Cignetti was proud of the Dukes, calling it a “special win,” but recognized the second-half turnaround was led by keeping the team's energy up.
“We seized the momentum because we made plays,” Cignetti said. “We made game-changing plays. And our guys had fun. … We were just having fun.”
But Centeio was calm, especially since he’d seen other college teams, including App State pull off comeback wins. He knew that the Dukes just had to stay with it and eventually it would pay off.
“There’s been a bunch of crazy comebacks this season and now we have one of them,” Centeio said. “You just got to keep beating at the rock and eventually the rock’s going to break.
