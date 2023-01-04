Following James Madison women's basketball's 57-52 win at Hampton on Dec. 17, the team convened for a meeting.
The Dukes had strung together five wins in a row, but the victories weren’t up to par with what head coach Sean O’Regan thought the team’s potential was.
JMU struggled against Liberty, trailed Virginia Commonwealth and Maryland Eastern Shore at the half, and played a tight game at Hampton. Even though all of those contests were wins, O’Regan thought the team could still improve.
“After [Hampton], we had a conversation where we just aired some things out,” O’Regan said. “I thought our accountability on defense, our accountability on the glass and our flow offensively just got so much better [after it.]”
The meeting wasn’t brought up by the coaching staff or the players in particular, according to guard Kiki Jefferson, rather it happened naturally.
Similarly to what O’Regan said, Jefferson added that the team meeting helped the squad refocus on what they want their identity to be on the floor. And that get-together helped.
“Our coaching staff and even our players, we know when to turn a switch,” Jefferson said. “So after that meeting, we just dialed back in, trying to find our culture, trying to get back in the flow of things.”
Since that day, the Dukes have won another four straight, bringing the winning streak to nine, the longest since the 2019-20 season and is 12-2 for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign. JMU has also won its first two Sun Belt Conference games before hitting the road this week, playing at Marshall on Thursday and at Southern Miss on Saturday.
In the two contests following the meeting, the Dukes won both of their games at the Hawk Classic, beating Eastern Michigan by 35 points and Saint Joseph’s by 12.
In these last four games overall, O’Regan said he’s felt the team is playing as a unit and it starts with the belief that the team has with one another since multiple players can carry the scoring load if needed.
That might not have always been the case for JMU, either. But this season, Jefferson hasn’t had to lead the team in scoring to propel the purple and gold to victory. In the Dukes’ last outing, a 68-54 win over Old Dominion, it was center Kseniia Kozlova, who dropped a career-best 24 points to pace JMU.
Kozlova also led the Dukes with 18 points in each of the games at the Hawk Classic, too. Outside of the Russian center, JMU has also found scoring from guards Peyton McDaniel and Jamia Hazell.
“I think there’s a high level of trust with the team we have,” O’Regan said. “I haven’t had a team in two years where I really felt OK taking Kiki out of the game for a couple minutes. The last two years, I was always like, ‘Is she ready yet? Is she ready yet?’”
This year’s team is different in that case. O’Regan has a sense of comfort when Jefferson is off the floor, not having to rely on her scoring output every minute of each contest.
For Jefferson, her teammates scoring in bunches isn’t a shock, but is a welcomed sight.
“It’s a surprise to the outside world, but I practice with all these girls, I know what they can do,” Jefferson said. “They’re just showing what they can do. It’s a relief because it’s not just all on me, but I don’t think it’s been all on me. I think they’re stepping up. … They’re just doing what they can do.”
Jefferson leads the Dukes in scoring, averaging 18.4 points a game, while McDaniel averages 11.2 and Kozlova’s norm is 9.7. Hazell has chipped in with another 8.6 points a night.
O’Regan said that the last four games have helped ease his mind that the team has multiple options to score, whether that’s Hazell, Kozlova or McDaniel. And in turn, it’s helping Jefferson, who has scored 18 or more points in the last three games, including an almost triple-double against Coastal Carolina last Thursday.
“Over the last four games, it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got other options,” O’Regan said. “The last four I’ve really settled into the idea of that and even then, Kiki is almost a triple-double. But maybe that’s part of it. Maybe she doesn’t feel like she has to force it. I think that’s a really healthy thing for our team.”
But was that meeting a turning point for the Dukes this season? It might be, but O’Regan knows each night in the Sun Belt will present its own set of unique challenges.
“Yeah, I think it is,” O’Regan said. “But we can turn around on Thursday and get our butt kicked.”
In the end, it came down to the Dukes wanting to improve, even though they were winning tight contests against teams that O’Regan thought JMU was much better than.
And the mental reset allowed the Dukes to realize what the actual goal is: a Sun Belt title.
“For me, it was the realization of, ‘Yeah, I think we’re better than Hampton, why are we playing like that?’” O’Regan said. “We weren’t focused. There were times we weren’t playing hard, like why? … We’re on the mission to win a championship, why are giving a not full effort? And I think they grabbed a hold of that.”
