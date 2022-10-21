The last time Marshall and James Madison met on the gridiron, a Division I-AA playoff game in 1994, Mickey Matthews was the Thundering Herd’s defensive coordinator.
Matthews, who spent 15 seasons as JMU’s head coach from 1999-2013, coached against the Dukes before leading them and that playoff game put the purple and gold on the coach’s radar.
The Thundering Herd knocked off JMU in overtime in the second round of the playoffs that afternoon in Huntington, W.Va., before falling to Boise State in the semifinals the next weekend. But Matthews said that JMU was the best team Marshall faced during that postseason run.
“Boise State beat us in the semifinals, but that was the best team we ever had at Marshall, we had a really good football team,” Matthews said. “And James Madison was better than Boise State. They had really good players and I always thought that [JMU head coach] Rip Scherer did a great job coaching them.”
Following that season, Scherer departed Harrisonburg to become the head coach at Memphis, leaving an opening at JMU. When he saw the vacancy at JMU, Matthews applied for the job.
Matthews had recruited the commonwealth for Marshall and had connections in Virginia and he thought that the JMU job had a lot of potential.
“I knew it was a sleeping giant,” Matthews said of JMU. “I thought that JMU could be a great job, there’s no doubt about that. It was very popular in the state and you could get good football players in the state of Virginia to go to JMU.”
Matthews ended up being one of five coaches to interview for the opening, but ultimately the Dukes hired Wake Forest offensive coordinator Alex Wood instead.
Where was Matthews in the running for the job? He later found out that entering the interview process, he was fifth on JMU’s list, but after interviewing for the gig, he was the runner-up.
Matthews spent the 1995 season back at Marshall as the defensive coordinator before leaving for Georgia as the Bulldogs’ defensive backs and linebackers coach. But after spending three seasons there, Matthews took the defensive coordinator job at Baylor.
That lasted all of two months after Wood departed JMU to be the quarterbacks coach with the Minnesota Vikings and the Dukes called Matthews to apply again.
This time, he got the job.
“I had a great interview and it really set me up for the job the next time it came open,” Matthews said of his first time applying to be the head coach at JMU.
Matthews spent the next 13 seasons in Harrisonburg, leading the Dukes to a 109-71 record over that span and the 2004 D-I-AA national championship.
While at JMU, Matthews wanted to create a similar gameday environment that Marshall had while he was in Huntington, which meant packed games with a local community’s support.
When Matthews took the job in Harrisonburg, he said that attendance wasn’t the best, but he wanted to turn that around.
“It was a very personal thing to me where JMU was Harrisonburg’s football team,” Matthews said. “I think we got a lot of local people coming to the games and attendance went up dramatically in all the years I was there.”
But after the Dukes won their first national title, Marshall’s head coaching job opened up and Matthews’ phone rang.
The Thundering Herd administration reached out to Matthews to see if he would be interested in applying to be Marshall’s next head coach. He had to think about it for a day, so he had them call back the next night.
Before they called back, Matthews met with JMU president Ronald E. Carrier to talk about the job. It wasn’t unusual for Matthews to chat with Carrier about prospective jobs that came his way, but this time, Carrier was quick to convince Matthews to stay.
“And he, like the typical Dr. Carrier said, ‘Well, you’re not interested in that,’” Matthews said. “Although they never offered the job, it was obvious they were probably going to. I talked to Dr. Carrier and he convinced me in about an hour conversation that I didn’t need to do that. So when they called the next night, I said ‘Don’t, I’m not interested anymore.’”
Matthews said that was the last time that he’d talked with Marshall administration about football coaching. He did return to Huntington this season to take part in the team’s 30th anniversary of their 1992 national championship, which Matthews was the defensive coordinator for.
But as the Thundering Herd travel to Harrisonburg for the first time and battle the Dukes for the first time since that 1994 playoff game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Matthews is confident that the series will turn into a rivalry.
“I think it’s a great rivalry, I don’t have any doubt,” Matthews said. “Marshall’s got to recruit the state of Virginia to win. It’s so close. So in terms of recruiting, it has a lot of consequences on how successful you are in the game.”
Outside of the potential recruiting variables that the meeting will create, this weekend’s game is homecoming for JMU and it was announced as a sellout well in advance.
For Matthews, the annual meeting between two of his former programs is something that he thinks will continue to grow each season.
“I think it’s a natural rivalry,” Matthews said. “It’s sold out this weekend and I’m sure next year in Huntington it’ll be sold out. It’s going to be a great game for both programs.”
