TJ Bickerstaff knows what it’s like to celebrate in Harrisonburg. If he and the other incoming transfers to James Madison have their way in the next year there will be plenty more good times in the Friendly City.
Bickerstaff was a sophomore at Drexel, where he averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, when the Dragons won the 2021 CAA Tournament at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center, advancing to the NCAA Tournament. After two seasons as a starting post player for Boston College, Bickerstaff will play his final season for the Dukes. And as he looks at JMU’s revamped roster, getting back to the NCAA Tournament is at the front of his mind.
“My goal is to dominate, win a championship, and help us get to March Madness,” Bickerstaff said. “I have trust in the coaching staff as well and I’m excited to get started.”
Players are arriving in Harrisonburg for summer workouts and the first time the new roster with five transfers and incoming freshman Jaylen Carey will all be together. In addition to Bickerstaff, JMU has added two other graduate transfers in Michael Green III from Robert Morris and High Point’s Bryant Randleman. Underclassmen guards Quincy Allen (Colorado) and Raekwon Horton (College of Charleston) have also committed to the Dukes.
Each had individual reasons for entering the NCAA transfer portal and finding their way to James Madison. But a common theme amongst the group was seeing the opportunity to join a team amongst the favorites to win the Sun Belt.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and NCAA.com’s Andy Katz each have JMU as the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament out of the Sun Belt in their most recent bracket predictions while data analyst Bart Torvick has the Dukes as the best team in the Sun Belt after calculating offensive and defensive efficiency.
“I wanted to be somewhere where it’s a winning program and winning culture with a good group of guys as teammates that’s ready to compete for a championship,” Green, the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year and an all-conference pick at Bryant before transferring to Robert Morris, said. “I see the players that JMU already has and think I can fit in there because I can be a scorer or facilitator for those guys and this is a place where we can win.”
The Dukes are coming off a 22-11 season, the most wins at JMU since 1981-82. Heading into his fourth season as head coach, Mark Byington has led James Madison to three straight winning seasons, something that hasn’t happened at JMU since 1995 when Naismith Hall of Famer Lefty Driesell was the Dukes’ coach.
But even with a CAA regular season championship in 2021, two seasons before the Dukes left for the Sun Belt Conference, JMU had to watch Bickerstaff’s Drexel team celebrate the tournament championship on JMU’s home floor and an NCAA Tournament berth has eluded Byington in a decade coaching JMU and Georgia Southern, even as he’s quickly becoming one of the winningest coaches in Sun Belt history.
While Byington himself doesn’t bring up the NCAA Tournament in interviews particularly often, the influx of talent isn’t shying away from that as their expectation.
“In my final season I’m looking to take a jump in my individual play and be a part of another winning season for JMU,” Randleman, who was a four-year starter for High Point, said. “And compete to win the conference championship. That’s a big thing we can accomplish here.”
Allen, who was a consensus Top 100 recruit coming out of high school before signing with Colorado, looks across the JMU roster and sees all the pieces needed for success as the proven incoming transfers join returning Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.
The Dukes also return starting shooting guard Noah Freidel and 6-8 inside-out presence Julien Wooden, along with power forward Justin Amadi, who all three have started at least 50 games in their careers.
“I’m really excited about the group that we have,” Allen said. “I think we’re more than able to win a conference championship and I think could be in that tournament in March and make a run. I think we’re all talented. We’re tough. We’ve got size, down low and on the wings. Once we get chemistry going this summer and start to really bond with each other, I think we’ll be a really good squad here.”
