In the last two weeks, James Madison has lost a number of key players to injury, including starting quarterback Todd Centeio and right tackle Nick Kidwell.
Now as the Dukes enter their second and final open week of the season, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that the off week couldn’t have come at a better time.
Outside of missing Centeio to a pulled oblique and Kidwell to an ankle injury, the Dukes were without left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt for a bulk of the second half this past weekend against Marshall and starting safety Sam Kidd left the field twice with an injury.
Cignetti said that some of the injuries could be season-ending postgame, but on Monday said that JMU will have a better idea of the injury situation early next week.
“We’re feeling pretty optimistic about most of them and they need this week to mend up.” Cignetti said during the Sun Belt Conference weekly teleconference Monday morning. “As the week progresses, next week I think we’ll have a clearer idea on where we stand.”
A source told the Daily News-Record that the Dukes are hopeful that Centeio and Wyatt could be ready to play in JMU’s next game on Nov. 5 at Louisville.
The Dukes’ injuries started to mount up at Arkansas State when they lost running back Solomon Vanhorse with a foot injury and he hasn’t dressed since. Defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, who was a starter in JMU’s first four games, hasn’t dressed in the last three games and didn’t make the trip to Arkansas State or Georgia Southern.
The injuries have caused JMU to reshuffle its practice plans for the idle week.
In a usual off week, Cignetti said that the Dukes normally practice twice for about an hour and a half, but with the number of injuries JMU is facing the practices will probably be shorter.
“We’re going to do our best to bring it back,” Cignetti said. “It’s been a long grind for them. We’re still going to lift and meet and all that good stuff.”
JMU has played five straight games since its previous idle week, which came after the Dukes first two games. Cignetti said that showed in the second half against Marshall, while the Thundering Herd had played just one game in the past 20 days.
And Cignetti wants his team to be ready for the Dukes’ lone Power 5 matchup of the season next weekend.
“Right now we want to use this week as well as we can, get ready for our next game and make a strong finish with all eyes on our next opponent, Louisville,” Cignetti said.
During the off week, JMU’s assistant coaches are out on the recruiting trail on Monday and Friday, while the players watch film and prepare for Louisville.
For Cignetti, the focus of the off week is getting players healthy as JMU prepares to close out its season with four games in four weeks, the first two of which are on the road.
“We’ll probably get them out on the field this week,” Cignetti said, “but we’ve got to get everybody rested up and rejuvenated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.