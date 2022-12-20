Shortly after James Madison knocked off Coastal Carolina in the team’s season finale at Bridgeforth Stadium on Nov. 26, Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti started to run through the line of successful quarterbacks that have played for him in Harrisonburg.
Cignetti was making a case for JMU quarterback Todd Centeio to be named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, but at the same time detailed his way of developing signal-callers.
“I guess everybody’s got a short memory,” Cignetti said. “Nobody thought Ben DiNucci could play when I came here — he turned the ball over too much the year before — he’s Player of the Year in the conference. Nobody thought Cole Johnson could play, he’s Player of the Year in the conference. Toddy’s going to be the Player of the Year in the conference.”
Centeio ended up being named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year, while missing out for the overall Player of the Year award.
But those three quarterbacks weren’t stars right away at the college level, rather DiNucci and Centeio transferred in and Johnson waited four years on the bench for an opportunity.
Though that was the case, all three flourished under Cignetti’s tutelage, which evolved from a long line of quarterback minds that the 61-year old has learned from during his coaching career.
‘I Had Never Been Around A Quarterback Guy Like That Before’
Growing up, Cignetti was a quarterback, but he “wasn’t extremely talented” as he described it. In his playing days, Cignetti was listed at 6-foot-3, and was a reserve quarterback at West Virginia, where his father, Frank, was the head coach for four seasons.
At West Virginia, Cignetti didn’t see the field much, but did play an integral role as the team’s scout team quarterback in 1982. A “self-made” quarterback, Cignetti mimicked the likes of Pittsburgh’s Dan Marino and Boston College’s Doug Flutie on the practice field with the Mountaineers.
But after leaving Morgantown, W.Va., Cignetti leaped into the coaching ranks. He was a graduate assistant with the quarterbacks at Pitt before taking full-time quarterback coaching roles at Davidson (1985), Rice (1986-1988), Temple (1989-1992) before returning to the Panthers in 1993.
Cignetti arrived to Pitt with Johnny Majors, but when the program hired Walt Harris to lead the way, Cignetti stayed as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. Though quarterbacks were in his title, Cignetti said Harris was the one that took the hands-on approach with the signal-callers.
And as that happened, Cignetti started to learn from Harris, who had a long history of coaching quarterbacks.
“I had the quarterback coach title and recruiting coordinator, but really Walt was coaching quarterbacks daily and in the meetings,” Cignetti said. “That was his passion and I had never been around a quarterback guy like that before.”
Harris wasn’t far removed from serving as the New York Jets’ quarterbacks coach, where he coached Boomer Esiason late in his career, and made his way to Pitt after leading Ohio State’s quarterbacks room.
There were sayings that Harris would tell the quarterbacks often and while Cignetti sat at his office desk inside the Plecker Athletic Performance Center last week, he recited them as he ran through a list he had written on a yellow notepad.
“‘Count your hitches, cover two check down, two man, … never throw the ball down the middle late, a punt’s a positive play,’” Cignetti recalled.
Those sayings were a part of Harris’ detailed coaching style with the quarterbacks, which Cignetti was quick to point out. He also pointed out the other thing that he took from Harris, his focus on quarterbacks taking care of the football.
“So while he did a great job of coaching the quarterback, he had a little bit of a defensive mindset where before you win the game, you can’t lose the game,” Cignetti said.
That philosophy is something that Cignetti held onto afterwards and reappeared early in his time at JMU. More on that later.
‘A Big Step’
During Cignetti’s first four seasons in his first head coaching job at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the team’s offense was an under-center, pro-style approach. In the opening quartet of seasons with Cignetti at the helm, the Hawks were a run-first team that found success with it in the first three years.
In those trio of seasons, IUP went 28-7 while averaging 2,774 rushing yards a year. But in Cignetti’s fourth season, things started to slip. The Hawks rushed for 2,080, but went 6-5 during the 2014 season and Cignetti knew he needed to make a change.
The one he made was a drastic one, changing his offense’s scheme completely, going to the shotgun for a majority of snaps and giving the quarterback the option to run. It wasn’t a system he’d used before in any of his previous stops, including NC State, where Philip Rivers starred in throwing the ball with Cignetti as the quarterbacks coach or at Alabama, where it was a run-first team.
Cignetti hired Marty Higgins to be his offensive coordinator for the run-pass option style offense.
“That was a big step for me because I didn’t know a lot about that,” Cignetti said of his new style of offense. “I needed to bring somebody in and I did. But changing the offense to more of what was becoming en vogue, playing fast, a lot of plays, the inside zone read, the quarterback that could run, you’ve got to have a quarterback.”
The quarterback that Cignetti went with was Temple transfer Lenny Williams Jr, a dynamic dual-threat signal-caller from outside of Pittsburgh. And once the Hawks installed the new scheme, it paid dividends almost immediately.
IUP’s numbers went through the roof in Williams’ first season at quarterback, outscoring opponents 35-17 on average, while racking up more than 3,500 rushing yards and another 1,700 passing yards.
Williams was the Hawks leading rusher, accumulating 1,229 yards with 12 touchdowns on the ground. Not only did it open up lanes for Williams to run, but it helped the Hawks return to a dominant rushing attack, logging 40 total rushing touchdowns.
Cignetti’s quarterback mindset was something that helped Williams, who said he left Temple after redshirting his freshman season because he “in a sense didn’t make the team.” But it was the meticulousness of Cignetti that helped Williams the most.
“He was somebody that was very detailed,” Williams said. “Extremely detailed. Sometimes a little bit too much, but that’s just how he is. He’s obviously had success with it. He was somebody that showed extreme detail to a lot of things to how you practice, how you prepare.”
Cignetti’s detailed approach rubbed off onto Williams, who quickly learned the paramount thing under his new coach: preparation.
“What I realized was the importance of preparation and practice,” Williams said. “Don’t get me wrong, I always practiced hard, but really thinking about what are we really doing? Everything we’re doing is in preparation for who we’re about to play and what we’re about to do. I would say my mindset in terms of practice changed when I did get to IUP.”
The following season, Williams led all of Division II in pass efficiency by a wide margin and the dual-threat quarterback was something that Cignetti wanted to have moving forward.
Cignetti’s new style of offense was born. Well, sort of.
Protecting The Football Leads To Success
After Cignetti left IUP to be the head coach at Elon in 2017, he wanted to find a dual-threat quarterback. He had one on the roster with the Phoenix, but after using a two-quarterback system to start the season, Cignetti ended up starting Davis Cheek, a pocket passer that reminded him a lot of Rivers, for a majority of the season and all of the 2018 campaign.
It was productive and Cignetti led the Phoenix to a road win over the Dukes in 2018 and made the FCS playoffs in both seasons at Elon with Cheek at the helm.
But Cignetti’s affinity for the mobile quarterback would soon return after he was named the head coach at JMU in 2019. When he arrived in Harrisonburg, DiNucci was on the roster and he had the ability to make things happen with his legs.
There was just one issue: DiNucci was prone to turn the ball over, either by fumbling it or throwing an interception, where he tossed 12 in 2018.
Cignetti’s initial approach to DiNucci was pretty blunt, but it echoed what the coach had learned from Harris 22 years before at Pitt.
“A lot of people on the outside, and probably some on the inside, questioned whether he had it,” Cignetti said. “And the big thing with Ben, what I told him the first time we sat down was before you can win the game, you can’t lose it. The No. 1 thing is you have to protect the ball, you can’t turn it over.”
With DiNucci’s turnover struggles from 2018, Cignetti opened a quarterback competition before the 2019 season with Johnson and Gage Moloney pushing DiNucci for the starting spot. But as the position battle wore on, it became clear that DiNucci was the starter as he limited his mistakes in fall camp and he earned the job.
And after DiNucci was named the starter, his game took off in his only season under Cignetti.
In the 2018 season, DiNucci threw for 2,275 yards with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 68 percent of his throws. But once Cignetti took over, the Pitt transfer’s passing totals ballooned to 3,441 yards with 29 touchdowns while he tossed just six interceptions in 69 more passing attempts with a 71 percent completion rate.
DiNucci also saw his average yards per throw rise by two yards, going from 10.8 to 12.8 yards per pass.
Part of DiNucci’s success was the weapons JMU surrounded him with, as Penn State transfer wide receiver Brandon Polk was a “one-play touchdown kind of guy,” according to Cignetti, and he also had a big target in wide receiver Riley Stapleton.
Cignetti in the past had compared DiNucci’s throwing abilities to those of Rivers and his mobility to that of Russell Wilson, who the head coach helped recruit in his time at NC State. And in 2019, he showed both characteristics, including totaling 569 rushing yards with seven scores on the ground.
But with DiNucci at the helm, Cignetti was able to go back to more of a run-pass option offense out of the shotgun that he utilized with Williams at IUP and it worked, though the Dukes’ coach said it wasn’t very intricate.
“We didn’t ask a lot of him that year,” Cignetti said. “Our passing game was fairly simple. … And Ben would a lot of times, if it wasn’t there and he saw a hole, he would go. He could beat you with his arm and his legs and we could run the ball really well that year, too.”
DiNucci’s senior year success led to being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games with Dallas, making one start in his rookie season. In those trio of games, DiNucci was 23-of-43 for 219 yards and added six carries for 22 yards.
An Alabama Influence
After each season concludes, Cignetti spends time breaking down another college football team’s offense in the offseason. It’s not a small breakdown, rather he spends days studying the intricacies of a particular program’s offense to try to learn from it.
Before the 2021 season, Cignetti went through his annual film study and he decided to examine Alabama and how they utilized quarterback Mac Jones and the elite receiving corps around him, including Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.
Cignetti liked the Crimson Tide’s pass game from that season and continued to dissect it while watching hours and hours of film in his office. And as Cignetti continued to analyze Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarksian’s passing schemes, there was an offensive analyst that Cignetti was familiar with: Tino Sunseri.
Cignetti and Sal Sunseri, Tino’s father, had worked together as graduate assistants at Pittsburgh in the early 1980s and were on the same staff at Alabama for three seasons. Around the same time, Cignetti had promoted wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan to offensive coordinator and the Dukes were in need of a quarterbacks coach.
Shanahan had played with Sunseri at Pitt, where he was the quarterback, and pushed Cignetti to bring in Sunseri as the Dukes’ quarterbacks coach. But even though Sunseri hadn’t been an assistant in his career, serving as an offensive analyst with the Crimson Tide, it came full circle for Cignetti.
Cignetti liked the way Alabama moved their wide receivers around that he saw and Sunseri was Sarkeisan’s right-hand man during that season, so it all clicked together.
“It fit together perfectly,” Cignetti said. “And Mike did a great job organizationally with the coordinator job. It was the first year, but I thought the way he organized everything day to day, we took a step forward. And then Tino brought a lot of the concepts, he knew all the concepts at Alabama. We didn’t incorporate them all, but probably 50 percent of our pass game changed. But it continues to evolve daily.”
The new passing schemes came in handy when JMU’s injuries piled up early in the season. The Dukes’ offensive line wasn’t healthy for a majority of the season and the purple and gold lost their two top running backs rather quickly, too. That resulted in a pass-heavy offense, which Johnson thrived in.
But to be successful in it, Johnson had to take care of the football, just as DiNucci did.
In his eight games in the COVID spring season in 2021, Johnson threw seven interceptions. When the fall rolled around and the offense relied on the pass attack, Johnson limited his turnovers to almost zero. He threw just two interceptions the entire season until the FCS semifinal, where he matched that number.
“He always said that throwing the ball away is a great play 90 percent of the time if there’s nothing there,” Johnson said of Cignetti. “Just keeping us in positive plays, keeping the positive momentum going was something that he really stressed to keep us out of those negative plays, those turnover situations is something that I learned more and more in my career. I really proved that last year.”
But Sunseri’s impact on the offense was felt almost immediately in his first season last fall, helping Johnson throw for a program record 3,779 yards and 41 touchdowns, while he tossed just four interceptions.
“I think Tino is somebody that really changed my perspective and my ability to learn as a quarterback,” Johnson said. “His ability to communicate, to lead, to show how to lead, his ability to transform a quarterback is unparalleled at the college level. I think he is really the best quarterback coach in the country right now.”
With the Alabama-inspired pass attack, the Dukes averaged 276.29 passing yards a game, which was the highest total JMU has averaged in Cignetti’s four seasons in Harrisonburg.
Cignetti said that Johnson just needed confidence to play well and Sunseri helped boost that. Whether it was in pre-practice drills on the field or in the meeting room, Sunseri constantly worked on the quarterbacks’ confidence levels.
And during each game week, Sunseri helped Johnson know what to expect a defense to do, so when it happened in the game, all he had to do was react.
“You know exactly what coverages they’re going to throw at you, you know exactly what play calls you should be expecting,” Johnson said. “I just think the preparedness and you’re out there reacting, rather than thinking and reading coverages. I think it’s something that he really strived for to have us so well prepared, so when you go to the game it’s a lot easier.”
‘This Is The Guy’
During JMU’s Christmas break last year, Cignetti sat in his office alone watching film of dozens of transfer portal quarterbacks looking for Johnson’s replacement.
The moment Cignetti turned on Centeio’s Colorado State film, he knew he was the next quarterback at JMU.
“All the sudden I threw Toddy’s stuff up,” Cignetti said. “Right away. Right away I was like ‘This is the guy.’”
He noted that Centeio operated in a simple system at Colorado State, which had him under center a lot with three to four concepts out of the shotgun formation. But what stuck out to him on the film was Centeio’s arm, his legs and his pocket awareness.
While starting at Colorado State in 2021, Centeio threw for 2,960 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
But once Centeio got rolling at JMU this fall, his numbers skyrocketed past his previous season’s totals. The West Palm Beach, Fla., native met his touchdown mark from last season in the Dukes’ first five games this fall and he only had one interception by that mark.
Centeio finished with 2,697 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air, while rushing for another 393 yards and seven scores on the ground in the Dukes’ fast-paced offense.
“I don’t know what it is about this place, but it’s special,” Centeio said following his final collegiate game against Coastal Carolina. “There’s something special about this place and it just seems that the offense fit me perfect this year. They put the ball in my hands and let me go out there and deal.”
Johnson was quick to point out that he not only flourished under Cignetti, Shanahan and Sunseri’s offense last fall, but they were able to adjust the offense to fit Centeio this fall.
“I think it’s a testament of his ability to grow quarterbacks and be able to craft an offense that is quarterback friendly,” Johnson said. “He’s always had successful quarterbacks and he has an eye for talent. I think it’s something that he’s fully invested in. There’s not somebody out there that’s thinking more about football than that guy.”
Centeio said he thought Colorado State may have tried to call too much of the game from the sideline during his time there. Cignetti added that the Dukes allowed him to play free on the field.
“The system he was in before, he didn’t get to show everything he had,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti and company opened up the field for Centeio to be successful. They allowed him to make plays with his legs when throws weren’t open and Centeio was able to turn a negative play into a positive one pretty quickly on the move.
The new system allowed Centeio to become more accurate, completing 64 percent of his passes, which included back-to-back weeks with completing 75 percent or more of his throws for the first time in his career. Not only did his completions rise, but so did his average attempt, increasing by two yards to 14.9 with added pieces around him, including slot receiver Kris Thornton.
Centeio finished fourth in pass efficiency and seventh in points responsible for per game across all of the FBS this fall under Cignetti.
But for Centeio, the lone season in Harrisonburg proved to be his most successful collegiate season in his six seasons. And the increased production was aided by Cignetti and Sunseri, while Centeio worked to use his previous experiences this fall.
“I feel like from last season to this season was the most evolution that I’ve had,” Centeio said. “I took all of the lessons that I learned last season and I applied it to this year and it paid dividends. I feel like all the lessons, all the hardships, all the times that I was second-guessing paved the way for this season.”
