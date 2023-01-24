With four of James Madison’s top five receiving options out of eligibility, including back-to-back 1,000 yard receiver Kris Thornton, Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti didn’t waste any time revamping the wide receiver and tight end position groups this offseason.
JMU added eight wide receivers and four tight ends between its mid-year transfers and its high school recruiting class, creating a new-look pass catching corps that will debut at Bridgeforth Stadium in the fall.
Among the new wide receivers that the Dukes have added, five of them stand at six feet or taller, including incoming freshman wideout Ibrahim Barry, who’s 6-foot-5. The increase in height could be a sign of the Dukes’ move to the FBS, where they had just two wide receivers that played on a consistent basis that were taller than six feet.
Though it’s a noticeable trait among the wide receivers, Cignetti said these players weren’t signed just because of their height alone. It helps, but Cignetti was looking for playmakers, whether they’re on the shorter end or the taller side of things.
“It’s more about can a guy make plays?” Cignetti said. “The smaller guys may move a little better, that makes them productive, where the taller guys can make some contested catches. Everybody is looking for big, long guys that can really go, but there’s only so many of them out there. You don’t want a room full of 5’7’’ guys either. So, we’ve got a nice mix.”
Of the Dukes’ new batch of wide receivers, a trio of them came from the transfer portal, bringing collegiate experience along with them that could translate to the Sun Belt Conference.
Phoenix Sproles, a North Dakota State transfer, was the first portal addition that the Dukes made for the 2023 season and Cignetti said he showed flashes with the Bison, but the coach wants to see it done on “consistently.”
Sproles caught 61 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 50 games with North Dakota State across his five seasons in Fargo, N.D.
JMU added St. Francis (Pa.) transfer Elijah Sarratt, who’s 6-foot-3 that was named a HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American this past fall after posting 42 receptions for 700 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Dukes also signed South Florida transfer Omarion Dollison, who played his freshman season with new JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud, and Cignetti liked the speed threat that he brings to the table.
On top of the transfer portal additions, JMU has signed four high school wideouts and added one more verbal commitment with Rykin Maxwell, a Huntersville, N.C., native, pledging to the Dukes on Sunday.
Barry’s large frame sticks out in the high school early signing class, but he’s joined by Maxwell Moss, Yamir Knight and Chris Lofton — all three of which are uber athletic.
Moss was named to the Washington Post’s All-Met team after his breakout senior year at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Md., where he posted 72 receptions for 1,416 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Knight, however, earned national recognition following his senior season at Smyrna High School in Delaware. The younger brother of current JMU running back Wayne Knight was named Delaware’s Gatorade Player of the Year after logging 1,657 total yards — 870 receiving and 787 rushing — and 26 total scores.
The younger wide receivers were brought in to bolster JMU’s youth movement in that position group, which didn’t feature too many young players this past season.
“We don’t have a lot of young receivers in our program,” Cignetti said. “Jayden Mines showed flashes last year. We signed four [high school] receivers also and that list could grow. That’s a position that we keep a close eye on to make sure we’ve got what we need there.”
While JMU was busy adding to its wide receiving corps, it also brought in two portal tight ends to join its pair of high school signees after losing two of its top three options — Drew Painter and Noah Turner — to expiring eligibility.
The Dukes added Charlotte transfer Taylor Thompson, who’s more of a pass catching tight end, while they also brought in Pittsburgh’s Kyi Wright, a 268-pound blocking player that also has a receiving ability.
Those two tight ends are slated to make an almost immediate impact, joining Zach Horton, who had a breakout sophomore season this past fall.
“We return Horton, who we really like,” Cignetti said. “He’s got two years of eligibility. [We] did a lot of two tight end stuff last year. …I thought it was important that we get a couple of guys at that position.”
Even though Cignetti and company have added a wide array of productive wide receivers and tight ends for the 2023 campaign, the Dukes aren’t done adding to their receiving corps quite yet.
“We’re not done there yet before we go to fall camp,” Cignetti said. “We’ll see how these guys are that we brought in.”
