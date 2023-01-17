The first time Kiki Jefferson stepped onto the court in a James Madison uniform, she made a quick impression.
Then a freshman from Lancaster, Penn., Jefferson’s debut in November of 2019 against Longwood was show-stealing. The Dukes’ starting lineup that day included two future pros and three current members of JMU’s coaching and support staff. But Jefferson came off the bench and stuffed the stat sheet, putting up 17 points with nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 25 minutes.
After four years and 100 games, Jefferson’s still doing it. And now, finally the clear-cut leader on a winning team, she’s solidifying her claim as one of an all-time great program’s all-time best players.
“The amount of things she does for our team is incredible,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “She’s a grinder, she’s a winner, she’s a leader and it’s awesome to see.”
At 6-1, Jefferson can play every position for the Dukes and has career averages of 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. This season she’s putting up 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a contest.
Saturday, in a victory against Georgia State — JMU’s 13th straight — Jefferson had what qualifies as an off game for her these days, shooting just 4-for-12 from the floor. Yet she finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
“All the stuff we do, all the accolades and good words we give to this team,” O’Regan said. “Kiki Jefferson deserves so much, OK? This was not her best game and she has 18, seven and six with two turnovers as a B-minus game. That’s where this kid is. That’s the level she’s at right now.”
Jefferson has always been a prolific scorer and rebounder, but other aspects of her game have taken a leap this season. Just 18 games into this season, her 61 assists are three off a career best, and she’s one steal away from matching last season’s total of 20 while her turnovers are down nearly 1.5 per game.
She’s now the only player in the Sun Belt Conference who ranks in the Top 10 in scoring (second), field goal percentage (5th), rebounding (third), assists (10th), and assist-to-turnover ratio (seventh).
In turn, the Dukes are winning. James Madison sits atop the conference standings, 16-2 overall and 6-2 in league play, erasing the only knock against Jefferson being listed among the all-time greats for a program that ranks fourth in women’s basketball in total victories and has traditionally collected conference championships like some people collect stamps.
As a freshman, Jefferson played alongside four All-Colonial Athletic Association players. As the Dukes’ clear go-to option the following two years, JMU had two relative down seasons, including a 14-15 record a year ago.
“I think there’s trust this year,” Jefferson said. “We know the work that we’ve put in. We’ve listened to our coaches. Our scout team is amazing. Our coaches, they know, they know. What they teach us we have to listen to, and I think that’s what we’re doing a lot more of this year.”
It may be in Jefferson’s nature to deflect credit, but she can’t stop people from noticing she’s in the midst of one of the greatest all-around seasons of any JMU player.
“I’ve just been really blown away with Kiki, how she filled up those other categories,” O’Regan said. “She started the year scoring the ball extremely well, and now, I don’t want to say triple-double because she hasn’t quite done the triple-double yet, but I can’t recall as many consistent triple-double level performances here. She’s among all these greats. Everybody has a different style of greatness and it’s hard to compare, but she’s worked herself into that category in my mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.