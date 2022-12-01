RICHMOND — With less than 35 seconds to go in a tied game, James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson stepped in front of the oncoming Virginia Commonwealth University ball handler and took a charge.
The charge helped the Dukes take the momentum against the Rams, which was capped by a pair of Jefferson free throws on the ensuing offensive possession.
Those two possessions helped lift the Dukes over the Rams 62-60 on Thursday night at the Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond.
“Whatever my teammates need,” Jefferson said of the charge. “I wasn’t in the right position, but I knew I needed to take the charge. I did what my teammates needed, whether it’s scoring, getting a stop or a rebound.”
Jefferson, who is the Dukes’ leading scorer, did it all for JMU against the Rams, scoring 17 points with eight rebounds and six assists. But in the second half, where the Dukes trailed by as many as eight, Jefferson started to take over.
The Lancaster, Pa., native scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to lead JMU’s comeback effort.
JMU head coach Sean O’Regan was happy to see Jefferson take the next step in her game against the Rams.
“She’s reaching the level to like what can’t she do?” O’Regan said. “She’s rebounding, she had six assists today, she had a steal to open the game. She’s all in. She her game has truly developed and it’s going to keep developing. But man, she’s taking charges. It’s a huge momentum swing.”
The win marked JMU’s second in a row and their fifth in their last six tries, but Jefferson said that every game wouldn’t be easy. And against the Rams, it wasn’t.
“It’s a battle,” Jefferson said. “The coaches set us up for the battle. It’s fun. It’s not always a blowout, so it’s fun to be down and show them what we can do to get back.”
But before the Dukes late free throws helped JMU to the win, it was VCU that appeared to have full control of the game.
In the early going, VCU appeared to take control with a 7-0 run that was soon followed by a 9-0 burst from the Rams. The pair of runs helped VCU build an eight-point lead that the Rams held onto for the rest of the first half.
But once the Dukes came out of the halftime locker room, JMU went on its 9-0 run to take its first lead since the Dukes were up 5-2 in the first quarter. Jefferson powered the run with six points and after the fact she said she didn’t realize the Dukes had jumped back in front.
O’Regan had drawn up a backdoor layup for Jefferson to open the half and from there, it was all Dukes on their run.
“I thought it totally swung the pendulum back and put the pressure back on them,” O’Regan said. “I was worried about a let down, like they were going to run back at us, but we did a pretty good job evening it out.”
JMU and VCU traded baskets for most of the second half, keeping the game within four points for the final 15 minutes of the contest.
The Rams had an opportunity to tie the game late as Jennifer Ezeh was fouled with two seconds left, but she missed a pair of free throws and JMU’s Caroline Germond was there for the rebound.
Germond had moved to the left side of the court just before the second free throw and was in position for the rebound.
But the TCU transfer thought the Dukes’ energy in the second half helped them stick out the win and it started with JMU’s run to open the third quarter.
“Our energy and our effort was just not there and we knew we were better than them,” Germond said. “We had to work together and we came out after halftime and we just balled out. That’s how we got the dub.”
Germond, who made her first appearance in two games after dealing with an ankle injury, finished with eight points and three rebounds and said she was happy to be back on the floor.
“I was just so hungry to win and get back on the floor with my teammates,” Germond said. “It’s hard for me to just stay on the bench and watch. I was super hype and I gave 100 percent and I think we had a great team effort tonight.”
Though the Dukes won, JMU was out-rebounded for the first time this season.
O’Regan said he hoped that this might help the Dukes focus on crashing the glass after the Rams were able to record nine more rebounds than JMU.
“I think what we’ve done is we’ve know created this target on our back with rebounding because of our rebound margin,” O’Regan said. “If you’re scouting us, where you looking? We were plus-17 coming into this game, all they’re going to hear about is ‘You’re going to battle on the glass.’”
The Dukes’ closest win before Thursday was a 4-point victory over Liberty on Nov. 23, but Jefferson thought that the battle with the Rams will help when JMU opens Sun Belt Conference play at the end of the month.
“It’s like a conference game,” Jefferson said. “You’re not going to go in conference and win by 40. So this was a conference win, we won by two points on the road. So this just sets us up when we play Texas State or Arkansas State.”
