During a detailed interview Thursday with the Daily News-Record, James Madison athletics director Jeff Bourne discussed what has been a remarkably successful fall for the entire JMU athletic department during its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Perhaps most notably, JMU’s football team finished 8-3 and atop the Sun Belt East Division during its first transition season from FCS to FBS. And though the Dukes aren’t eligible for the SBC title game or a postseason bowl game, Bourne celebrated the success.
He also, while declining to get into much detail, more or less acknowledged JMU head coach Curt Cignetti could be a candidate for other jobs and emphasized he’s working to keep Cignetti in Harrisonburg long term.
“As I’ve said in the past, I really don’t comment on personnel issues related to our coaching staff,” Bourne said. “But certainly there are a lot of opportunities out there. On the forefront, we’re extremely happy that Coach Cignetti is with us and I look forward to a long history with him as our head coach.”
Cignetti just completed his fourth season as JMU’s head coach and has a 41-8 record with the Dukes. Counting this season’s quasi-division title, Cignetti has won a league championship in each season at JMU with three straight Colonial Athletic Association crowns prior to joining the Sun Belt.
Overall, in 12 seasons as a head coach at JMU, Elon and Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Cignetti is 108-34.
With that kind of success, it’s only natural Cignetti’s name has been mentioned in reports about job openings at other programs. The Athletic included Cignetti when mentioning potential candidates for the Liberty gig while FootballScoop.com reported he may be in the mix at Cincinnati, which is moving from the American Athletic Conference to the the Big 12.
With the period beginning Dec. 5 and the early national signing period for high school recruits running from Dec. 21-23, programs with openings are moving fast to fill those positions. When asked about potential openings earlier in the week, Cignetti simply said he couldn’t control the rumor mill and noted he had been in Harrisonburg conducting postseason meetings with players.
Cignetti agreed to a contract extension with JMU over the summer that runs through the 2027 season and the 61-year-old said following the Dukes’ season-ending victory over then No. 23 Coastal Carolina he’d like to continue coaching well beyond that date.
This year, Cignetti earned a base salary of $501,008, a figure set to increase by about $45,000 each of the next two years. Cignetti is also due a retention bonus of $120,000 if he remains JMU’s coach on Jan. 31, 2023 and earned at least $45,000 in performance bonuses this season. He’s also scheduled to receive a $30,000 fundraising bonus in July.
That compensation package places Cignetti roughly middle of the pack among Sun Belt football coaches. South Alabama, which like JMU also finished tied for first in its division, just gave coach Kane Wommack a raise to $810,000 per year according to AL.com.
Cignetti’s contract also includes a buyout of $1.2 million if he’s hired by a Power 5 conference school following this season. When asked if that figure applied to a school that had accepted a Power 5 invitation, but hadn’t officially joined the new conference yet, Bourne seemed to acknowledge the Bearcats’ interest in his head coach.
“You mean, like Cincinnati,” Bourne asked. “I think that’s a legal interpretation that the attorneys would decide.”
Cignetti’s contract also stipulates he must inform Bourne if he interviews for, applies for or “discusses material terms” with another team. Bourne declined to say if Cignetti had given any such notice.
JMU’s move to the FBS and subsequent success comes at a transformative time in college football. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced on Thursday the playoff field would expand to 12 teams for the 2024 season.
The 12-team field is expected to include the top six conference champions and with conference realignment, the Sun Belt winner figures to be in the mix for an automatic berth in many seasons. Had JMU been eligible for the postseason, the Dukes would have played for the Sun Belt title this weekend.
And while Bourne didn’t specifically say the school was negotiating with Cignetti for a raise, he did emphasize the importance of trying to keep the coaches in place.
“There are two or three major things that go into continuing to succeed here,” Bourne said. “The first starts with the coaching staff and their ability to recruit student athletes who can succeed here. We’ve been able to find individuals that fit our culture at JMU and I think that is one of the reasons we’ve been able to perform at the level we have.”
