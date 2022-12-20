James Madison awarded head coach Curt Cignetti a one-year contract extension onto his three-year deal he signed in April.
Cignetti, 61, said that he wanted to coach for another 10-15 years following the Dukes’ season finale win over Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26.
In four seasons at the helm of the Dukes, Cignetti has compiled a 41-8 record, including the purple and gold’s 8-3 record in their debut FBS season this fall.
“Manette and I love JMU and Harrisonburg!” Cignetti said in the program’s statement. “As a staff, we are working diligently to improve the program on a daily basis to position ourselves for the best success in the Sun Belt Conference next year and beyond.”
Cignetti led the Dukes on a 5-0 start to the season, which landed JMU inside the Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings for the first time in program history. The Dukes finished a top the Sun Belt East Division as well, but were ineligible for the conference championship or a bowl game due to NCAA transitioning rules.
“It was an outstanding first season in the Sun Belt and facing FBS competition, highlighted by our first-place finish in the Sun Belt East Division,” JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said in the statement. “Stability is a key factor for success in the current construct of college athletics. The university is happy to reward Curt Cignetti for his leadership and for the competitive excellence exhibited by our student-athletes. We have a bright future for JMU football!”
The Dukes boast the No. 2 rushing defense in the country and rank second in first-downs defense and tackles for a loss. JMU also holds the 15th-best scoring offense in the country among other top-20 team statistical categories.
Quarterback Todd Centeio was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in his lone season in Harrisonburg. JMU also landed 12 players on the Sun Belt postseason teams, including first-team selections wide receiver Kris Thornton and defensive end Isaac Ukwu.
