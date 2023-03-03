PENSACOLA, Fla., — A lot has happened since 2013. There have been three U.S. Presidents, TikTok was invented and James Madison moved from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference, getting banned from last year’s CAA Tournament along the way.
What hasn’t happened in that time? JMU hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals of a conference tournament.
The Dukes are aiming to change that Saturday in their inaugural Sun Belt postseason.
“It’s an exciting time of year,” third-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “You do all your work, all your prep, every single thing you do kind of builds to this moment. In our level of basketball it’s even more. The ACC and the SEC, some of these tournaments, they’ll go into it without the same level of urgency. Not the same pressure out tournaments have.”
The Sun Belt, like most mid-major leagues, can only count on one bid to the NCAA Tournament, which goes to the winner of this week’s conference tourney. The Dukes, by virtue of earning the No. 4 seed, got a double-bye into the quarterfinal round where they will face No. 5 Troy at 3 p.m.
“They have a ton of depth,” Troy coach Scott Cross said of JMU. “That’s a weakness for Arkansas State, but James Madison they go 10 or 11 deep. All of their guys are very talented, very athletic.”
The last time the Dukes advanced to the semifinals, the Matt Brady coached JMU team won the CAA Tournament and went to the NCAAs as a No. 16 seed.
Since then, JMU has fired both Brady and his replacement, Louis Rowe, before hiring Byington in 2020. The Dukes earned the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament in Byington’s first season, but lost CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis to injury at the end of the regular season and fell to Elon in the quarterfinal.
This year’s JMU team is arguably the best the program has produced since 2015-16. The Dukes went 21-10 in the regular season and hold Top-100 rankings in both the NET and KenPom.com.
Fellow Sun Belt teams Marshall, Southern Miss and Louisiana also have won more than 20 games and are Top 100 squads nationally, meaning the winning won’t be easy. But Byington and the Dukes would love to not only break the quarterfinal streak, but cut down the nets and await a NCAA Tourney matchup.
“You’ve got to embrace the pressure,” Byington said. “You’ve got to embrace the finality of knowing it’s win or go home. I’ve got older guys that are excited about that. I’m excited about it too. You always say you don’t act differently in tournament games, but the truth of it is, it is different. Some things just get amplified and you don’t want to beat yourself.”
The Trojans advanced to face JMU with a 63-59 victory against 13th-seeded Arkansas State on Thursday. Troy rallied from 12 points down in the second half behind double-doubles from Zay Williams and Nelson Phillips.
Williams had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Nelson finished with 13 and 14. The Dukes and Trojans will meet for the second time this season. In the first meeting on Jan. 19, Troy was on the opposite end of a late comeback.
The Trojans led by 13 in the second half and by eight with less than four minutes left in regulation before the Dukes came back and won 89-87 in overtime.
“It was a close game at our place,” Cross said. “We couldn’t hang on and it went into overtime. There were about 10 plays if we make one of those plays we win it, but we didn’t. It should make for a good basketball game (Saturday).
