James Madison just might be turning into a team that wins ugly. And after suffering his first losing season as a head coach last year, that’s OK with Dukes’ seventh-year head man Sean O’Regan.
JMU rallied from a 14-point first half deficit to defeat Maryland Eastern Shore, 70-59, Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Peyton McDaniel had 22 points and freshman Cheyenne Rowe added 11 and five rebounds as the JMU bench outscored the Hawks’ reserves 43-8.
“I think it’s just an evolution of who we are becoming,” O’Regan said. “And I’m glad. The response that we’ve had after halftime, we’ve picked the defense up and our rebounding up in the second halves. I’d like to just start the game like that, but I think we are proving that a little bit. They were a scrappy team and I think you’ve just got to grind sometimes.”
Dukes point guard Caroline Germond finished with nine assists and just one turnover while Eastern Shore’s Zamara Haynes had a game-high 24 points.
Kiki Jefferson finished with seven points, failing to reach double figure scoring for just the second time in her past 25 games dating back to last season. But other Dukes picked up the slack. Namely, McDaniel, whose huge first half prevented Maryland Eastern Shore (3-7) from running JMU (6-2) off the court early on.
After grinding out back-to-back wins against in-state foes Liberty and VCU, buckets remained hard to come by early in the game against the visiting Hawks. Early 3-pointers by Steph Ouderkirk and McDaniel were all that kept Maryland Eastern Shore from pulling away from the start as the Dukes didn’t make a two-point field goal until a minute had gone by in the second quarter.
“You can’t tell me if Kiki has seven points and goes 3-for-11 we win almost any game last year,” O’Regan said. “I think we have the pieces where we have got your back, Kiki. It wasn’t one of her best days, no secret. But Peyton steps up. Caroline Germond was unbelievable today, period. Cheyenne Rowe was a huge boost for us.”
But while JMU struggled early, the Hawks were converting on enough easy looks to break out to a 14-point advantage with six minutes left in the first half.
Then O’Regan went to his bench. After starting center Ksennia Kozlova missed her first five shot attempts in the paint, freshman bigs Rowe and Kadidia Toure, who finished with seven points and four rebounds in 11 minutes, finished out the half on the floor for the Dukes.
McDaniel, also not in the starting lineup, caught fire late in the second quarter. The redshirt sophomore who missed all of last season with a knee injury, scored 17 first-half points, including a 3-pointer with a minute left that got the Dukes back within a bucket.
Still, Eastern Shore answered with another mini-run and took a 37-30 lead into halftime.
Jefferson tried to establish herself early in the second half, but instead picked up a charge going to the basket and went back to the bench with her third foul. Other Dukes continued to step up however.
Kozlova found a groove and finally got a couple of shots to fall and then a 3-pointer by Ouderkirk cut the Hawks’ lead to a point, 41-40, with a little over six minutes left in the third quarter. But Rowe, who made all five of her field goal attempts, turned out to be one of the key players.
“My first thoughts were that I’m on this team for a reason,” Rowe said. “I’m going to rebound and play defense and whatever coach needs from me, that’s what I’m going to put on the floor. We’re all teammates and we all do this together. If somebody isn’t having a good game, then we’ve got each other to pick ourselves up.”
Jefferson came back into the game to start the fourth quarter with the teams locked in a 53-all tie and quickly got her first two buckets of the game to give JMU its first two possession lead of the afternoon.
The bench continued to come up big for the Dukes. Toure scored on the block to put JMU ahead 63-55 with less than five minutes to go. JMU made some key defensive plays, including a steal in the backcourt by Jefferson to close it out.
James Madison 70, Maryland Eastern Shore 59
Md. Eastern Shore (3-7) L. Thomas 1 0-0 2, Bannerman 2 2-3 8, Haynes 11 2-2 24, Allen 1 2-3 4, M. Thomas 5 1-2 13, Lester 0 3-4 3, Seawell 2 0-0 4, Lynch 0 1-1 1. Totals 22 11-16 59.
James Madison (6-2) Jefferson 3 1-2 7, Hazell 1 2-2 4, Ouderkirk 2 1-2 7, Kozlova 2 2-3 6, Germond 1 1-2 3, McDaniel 8 1-1 22, Neff 1 0-2 3, Toure 2 3-4 7, Rowe 5 1-4 11. Totals 25 12-22 70.
3-pointers: MES 4 (Bannerman 2, M. Thomas 2) JMU 8 (McDaniel 5, Ouderkirk 2, Neff)
