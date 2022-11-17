The vibe heading into Sunday’s matchup between visiting James Madison and No. 1 North Carolina is a little different than it might have been a few weeks ago.
The Dukes (4-0) will still likely be a significant underdog when betting odds are released later this week. But after JMU thoroughly dismantled its first four opponents by an average of 41.5 points while the Tar Heels (3-0) had a harder time than expected with UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston and Gardner-Webb, there’s at least a glimmer of hope James Madison could do something magical in Chapel Hill.
“It’s as first class of a program as there is in the country,” JMU coach Marky Byington said. “It’s a cool place when you look in the rafters and see Michael Jordan’s jersey and all these great, great players. But I’ve had teams in there that have been successful and what they did was focus on what was on the court. That’s going to be our thing. We got to focus on what’s on the court and ignore everything else. If we do that I think we’ve got a chance.”
UNCW was within three possessions of the Tar Heels with 1:40 left in the season opener. Charleston led North Carolina with less than 12 minutes to go and Gardner-Webb used a second-half rally to make it a six-point game in the final minute.
But in each contest UNC put together a dominant stretch that was enough for the Tar Heels to pull through.
“All those teams came in and competed well, but there was big runs that separated all of those games,” Byington said. “You’ve got to be able to hang in there and stop the bleeding a little bit.”
As the top-ranked team in this week’s AP Poll, it marks North Carolina’s 931st week ranked in program history. JMU has never cracked the AP Top 25. The Tar Heels have won the NCAA Tournament six times and was last season’s runner up. James Madison’s greatest NCAA Tournament run was in 1982, a two-point loss to eventual national champion UNC in the round of 32.
But the 2022-23 version of the Dukes is experienced and, perhaps, even deeper than the Tar Heels who have five starters averaging more than 28 minutes per game. Six of JMU’s top eight scorers played in last season’s victory against Virginia.
“We’re excited about the game, but we’re humble,” JMU’s Terrence Edwards said. “I know everybody is excited to watch and everybody on the outside looks at the schedule and sees UNC, but we really do take it one game at a time and now that’s UNC so we’re ready to get prepared. We’re excited to go down there and play hard, because that’s what we do.”
Edwards, along with Takal Molson, will likely be charged with trying to slow down UNC’s 6-4 guard Caleb Love, who is scoring 20.7 points per game.
The Dukes will also have to manage Carolina’s size in the paint. Richmond product Armando Bacot, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, is averaging 18 points and eight rebounds per game while 6-11 Northwestern transfer Pete Nance has also played well in his first three UNC games.
But the Dukes handled similar hype and size a year ago ahead of the aforementioned U.Va. game. Both Byington and Edwards acknowledged the Tar Heels likely have a talent advantage with a roster filled with future pros. But neither was concerned about JMU being ready to play Sunday.
“I don’t worry about our guys’ approach or mentality being anything different than what it should be,” Byington said. “There are a lot of guys on the team that have played five or six years of basketball. Our experience helps us. They have a couple older guys they brought back on their team, one of the reasons they are No. 1 in the country. But one of the reasons we should be successful this year is we have older guys who have been in these situations.”
