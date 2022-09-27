Late in the first half against Norfolk State earlier this season, James Madison was struggling with 1-on-1 fade routes and head coach Curt Cignetti thought of an idea to help limit the Spartans’ success at it.
Cignetti turned to true freshman cornerback Chauncey Logan Jr., who was making his collegiate debut, and inserted him into the secondary.
It didn’t take long for Logan to be tested.
And, well, he was up for it.
On the final play of the half, Logan was substituted in and NSU’s Otto Kuhns threw a fade to the back corner of the end zone right at him.
It was the same play that hurt the Dukes earlier in the drive, but this time there was a different result.
Logan, who stands at 6-foot-1 and is JMU’s tallest cornerback, jumped with Tremayne Talbert, a 5-foot-8 wide receiver. Talbert had both hands on the ball, primed to get the NSU on the scoreboard, but Logan had another idea.
He punched at the ball, sending it to the ground and the Dukes preserved their 35-point lead.
“We play so much press coverage, you’re 1-on-1 out there, so people are going to throw those 50-50 balls,” Cignetti said in the week following the game. “I thought it was a good opportunity to throw him in there. He made a play at the end of the half. … Encouraged about that. He’s going to be a good player.”
Logan debuted in the Dukes’ second game of the season due to missing most of fall camp with a pulled hamstring. But after his pass break up, the Dukes left Logan in for the remainder of the game.
The Salem native has played a significant amount of snaps since, logging 47 defensive plays through his first two games, joining cornerback Brent Austin as true freshman defensive backs playing crucial downs.
During those defensive snaps, Logan has been thrown at eight times and he’s allowed just one reception while recording three pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Logan is the Dukes’ highest-rated cornerback, receiving a 79.3 grade.
Not only is he the highest-rated in his position at JMU, but Logan is the third highest-rated true freshman cornerback in the FBS, trailing West Virginia’s Jacolby Spells and Cal’s Jeremiah Earby.
But for Salem High School head coach Don Holter, it’s not a surprise to see Logan make an immediate impact at the collegiate level.
“He’s the epitome of a student-athlete,” Holter said. “The kid works at his craft and whatever they ask him to do, he’s going to give the very best effort to be the best at it.”
While playing at Salem, Logan was a pivotal part of the team’s success. The Spartans won three regional titles and the 2020 Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship with Logan playing cornerback and wide receiver.
Holter added that Logan played practically every snap during his senior season, but he also punted for the Spartans, logging multiple 50-yard punts while utilizing a rugby-style of kicking.
But on top of Logan’s impact on the field, which Holter said he had the “utmost confidence” in the standout to get his job done, he was also able to serve as a quiet leader.
Whether it was showing up to practices ready to go no matter what or staying in contact with his teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Holter said Logan “made us better as a team.”
“There’s so many things that he brought to the table as a leader, as a player,” Holter said. “That accountability that comes with football, he understood it and he held himself accountable and his teammates.”
Holter also called Logan “relentless” and it has shown in his first pair of games wearing the purple and gold.
Against Appalachian State, Logan was thrown into the fire late in the game. The Mountaineers had their backs against the wall with two minutes to play, trailing the Dukes by four, and they started to air it out in an effort to move down the field in chunks.
App State quarterback Chase Brice threw Logan’s way twice and neither pass was completed.
On the first throw, Logan ran stride for stride with the App State receiver and broke the play up. The other was overthrown, again with Logan all over the Mountaineers receiver.
JMU sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker spoke highly of Logan after the App State game, saying that he will be “great” in the next four years in Harrisonburg.
But why does JMU’s young standout linebacker think so highly of a player that’s played in just two games so far?
Walker said the team sees the heart that Logan plays with on each snap and that his performance against Norfolk State solidified the defense’s trust in the young cornerback.
“He’s just one of them guys,” Walker said. “He will show up in any big-time [moment].”
