Fans who head to the Atlantic Union Bank Center in November may notice some rule changes in college basketball. And while a favorite player wearing a jersey number that was previously outlawed may be among the first to stand out, the way block and charge fouls are called figures to be the most consequential.
Among the rules approved for both men’s and women’s hoops was allowing any jersey number between 0 and 99. Previously, digits larger than five were prohibited to allow officials to flash a player’s number to the scorer’s table with hand gestures.
Coaches are already anticipating some players wanting to change numbers.
“That’s going to come,” James Madison women’s coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’ll tell you that right now, that’s going to happen. I get it. How old school was that rule. Some transfer will ask for a new one, that’s for sure.”
Of course once the jerseys are on, players will have to adjust to new ways fouls are called, and unlike last season, it won’t always be the same across the men’s and women’s games.
In men’s basketball, the biggest change is when a defender can set up to take a charge. The defensive player must be set before the offensive player plants his foot to go airborne and take a shot. Previously, defenders had to be set before the shooter was in the air to take a charge.
“They are trying to make the block-charge rule easier for referees,” JMU men’s coach Mark Byington said. “Too many charges are given out when they should be blocks. It’s not the style that everybody wants, so that’s a positive rule change. But it’s going to take some time for them to enforce it because referees call charges and they’ve got to adjust.”
The men’s game will continue to use the restricted arc in the lane, meaning players must set up outside the arc and before the shooter plants his foot to jump.
“Getting a charge is going to be much more difficult, so we’ve got to adjust on offense and on defense,” Byington said.
Among several other rule changes: Officials can review goaltending calls during the next media timeout, coaches can request a review of out of bounds calls with less than two minutes remaining, but would lose a timeout if the call is not overturned and three flagrant one fouls would result in disqualification, among others.
But the block-charge rules have gained the most attention, and should be among the most noticeable on a game-to-game basis.
In women’s basketball, the restricted arc has essentially been eliminated. Players will be able to set up to take a charge on or in the arc provided they are not standing directly under the basket.
Additionally, players would get one warning then could be assessed a technical foul for flopping on an attempt to draw a charge. Such technicals would not count as personal fouls.
“The one I love was the possibility of getting a technical foul for flopping,” O’Regan said. “I was pumped about that one. The only other big one for me is the arc. That’s basically gone for us. That’s a hard enough call and the arc got to be so all-encompassing. For me, those are two things in the right direction and not anything totally insane.”
