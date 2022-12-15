Shortly after Max Moss received an offer from James Madison in early December, he called his childhood friend, Ibrahim Barry, who was already a verbal commit to the Dukes.
He told Barry about the offer, but was leaning towards Old Dominion at the time. Barry tried to tell him JMU was the program for the two of them and by the time the phone call was over, it looked as if Moss was going to be a Duke.
“I was like, ‘Bro, smile when you’re up there, but just know that we’re balling together,” Barry recalled.
Fast forward a couple weeks later and Moss announced his commitment to JMU on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the 15th verbal commit in the Dukes’ recruiting class.
Moss, who was recently named a three-star recruit by On3 Sports, starred at Archbishop Spalding High School this fall, logging 72 receptions for 1,416 yards and 21 touchdowns.
A Severn, Md., native, Moss said that he probably would have picked JMU if Barry wasn’t committed to the purple and gold, but it’s an added bonus that he is.
“I think even if he wasn’t there, I still would have committed to JMU,” Moss said. “But it definitely does help a little bit to have somebody that I know that well going to school. … Playing the next three to five years with him on the same field will be great.”
Next fall won’t be the first time Moss and Barry have shared the field together, but they were on the same youth team, the Brooklyn Park Broncos, when they were nine or 10 years old, Moss said.
“We pretty much grew up together,” Moss said, “so we have a really strong bond.”
Moss recalled Barry, who now stands at 6-foot-5, of being almost 6-foot-3 by the time he was in eighth grade, which helped them on the youth teams.
“Having a player like that on our team, where you could literally just throw the ball up to him every time, it was crazy,” Moss said. “And seeing him develop into more than just a fade receiver was definitely a great sight to see.”
While playing for the Brooklyn Park Broncos, Moss was a safety, running back and wide receiver, while Barry ran routes and was also the team’s kicker. The duo won their first youth league title when they were 11 years old, something that Moss said was a highlight of those days.
The two both shared excitement of being reunited on the football field in Harrisonburg, which was a goal of theirs at a young age.
“We’ve talked about this since we were kids,” Barry said. “This has been our dream and playing together is going to be awesome.”
Moss said his college decision was between JMU and ODU, but the Dukes’ winning culture helped set the purple and gold apart from their Sun Belt Conference foe.
“I just feel like as a program, as a football team, they’re just more focused on winning,” Moss said. “They just built a winning program, for me as a player, I want to win.”
But as Moss gets set to start his college career at JMU, he’s entering with a different kind of mindset. The mindset that allowed him to have a productive senior season.
Moss is set on earning a spot on the field and his confidence backs that up.
“I’m coming in with the fact that you have to beat me, I don’t have to beat you,” Moss said. “I’m coming in as a freshman, I don’t care who’s already there or coming in, you have to beat me for that job. … All I got to do is prove myself.”
