When Jack Mowrey first set foot on James Madison’s campus in March for a junior day, there was a different feeling about his visit.
As he walked through the doors of the Plecker Athletic Performance Center, he was quickly greeted by special teams coach Grant Cain. After that, every coach that he saw on the visit knew his name, from quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri to safeties coach Marcus Hall-Oliver.
For the 6-foot-3, 250-pound five-star long snapper, that was the first time that more than a handful of coaches on a college visit knew who he was.
“It was eye-opening.” Mowrey said. “All of the other schools I went to, there were maybe two or three coaches that knew me. But at JMU, the whole staff knew who I was.”
On his second visit to JMU over the summer, Mowrey received his offer. Fast forward a few months and the long snapper committed to the Dukes this past weekend, two weeks removed from his third visit.
Mowrey, who’s rated the No. 4 long snapper in the Class of 2023 by Kohl’s Kicking, chose JMU over Liberty and Virginia Tech and it came down to the program’s winning culture and passionate fanbase.
The Florida native who moved to North Carolina said the most surprising thing was on his third visit when he watched JMU beat Middle Tennessee 44-7 on Sept. 3 and he noticed how much the fans care.
“I wasn’t expecting how passionate the fanbase is,” Mowrey said. “I’ve been to Georgia, Ole Miss, those big schools and I’ve been to other Group of 5 schools. Out of all the Group of 5 schools I visited and even the Power 5 schools I visited, I feel like it’s the most passionate fanbase I’ve seen out of any of them.”
Mowrey, who attends Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, said he is playing for more than just himself during his senior season.
After he lost his friend and teammate David Kunz to Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year, he decided to use his platform to raise money for childhood cancer research. So he set up a fundraising page through Alex’s Lemonade Stand called “Snap-It! With Jack Mowrey for David Kunz.”
Mowrey’s goal was to raise $1,500 by the end of the high school season, receiving donations for each snap that he does. But he quickly surpassed his goal and has raised just over $2,000 with half of the season to go.
“It’s really awesome,” Mowrey said. “It truly shows the support. … It shows that there’s good people out there in the world that are willing to help with anything.”
But as Mowrey continues his final season of high school football, he’s keeping a close eye on his future team.
Living in North Carolina, Mowery is surrounded by Appalachian State fans. And when the Dukes squared off with the Mountaineers earlier this season, Mowery said he was at a concert, but watched the game on his phone.
As the Dukes stormed back to win after trailing by 25 points, Mowrey said he started “celebrating like a maniac.”
Soon after, he went to the Barstool Sports website and bought a shirt that commemorated the comeback win.
For Mowrey, seeing JMU begin its FBS campaign undefeated points back to the culture that initially impressed him.
“JMU just has something different about their culture,” Mowrey said. “It’s like, ‘We know we might not be talked about as one of the big dogs, but we’re going to come in and beat the big dogs.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.