Each morning during the spring of Josh Phifer’s sophomore year at Starr’s Mill High School, he’d run twice a day — once in the morning and once at track practice — but the constant pounding developed into shin splints.
Phifer knew that he couldn’t run that volume, but still wanted to find an outlet outside of football to stay focused during the offseason. Instead of quitting the track team, he did the opposite and found a new event to train in: discus.
The Peachtree City, Ga., native set the school record — a 160-foot, 5-inch toss — and finished third at the state meet in the event last spring.
“I just fell in love with it,” Phifer said. “It’s fun to do different things like that. It’s high school, I just wanted to try something out and this was kind of perfect for me."
But the mindset it took Phifer to improve in his new field event is the same mentality he has on the gridiron as a tight end.
And after a visit to James Madison last weekend, Phifer announced his commitment to the Dukes just one day before National Signing Day, when he inked his Letter of Intent to join the purple and gold in the fall.
Phifer, rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, was originally a Liberty verbal commit. But after head coach Hugh Freeze took the job at Auburn, he reopened his recruitment.
And the Dukes seemed to be the right fit.
“I just needed a place that felt like home, especially after decommitting, and I just knew,” Phifer said. “It felt like home. It had a very homey vibe. … It was just a beautiful, well put together campus.
Phifer said the change in schools was an easier transition since tight ends coach Grant Cain visited him at home a couple weeks before his trip to Harrisonburg, which allowed him to build a better relationship with his future position coach.
With Phifer’s commitment, the Dukes signed two high school tight ends in the early signing period — joined by Mountain View’s Collin Carroll — and there will be an opportunity for both of them to earn playing time in year one.
The Dukes lost a pair of tight ends, Drew Painter and Noah Turner, from this past fall’s team after their eligibility ran out.
That possibility was something that enticed Phifer to join JMU.
“As soon as I heard that there were big opportunities opening up, it made it a lot more appealing to be honest,” Phifer said. “Seeing that space open up and seeing that possible future for me was just huge.”
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end has the capabilities to make an impact in pass protection, run blocking and receiving, which were three areas that Painter excelled in during his final season at JMU this past fall.
Phifer said during the first two seasons during his high school career, he was used more as a blocking tight end. But when his junior season rolled around, he was more involved in the pass game. And this past fall, his role took an even bigger step.
Starr’s Mill used Phifer all over the field, whether that was in the slot, lined up out wide or in the traditional spot on the offensive line for a tight end.
“I’m a guy that can be put anywhere, I’m very versatile,” Phifer said. “I can put my hand in the ground, I’ll block a [defensive end] for you, I’ll catch a ball and get down field. I can stretch the field vertically well. I can just do anything you can ask of the tight end position.”
In his four seasons with the Panthers, Phifer logged more than 500 receiving yards with seven touchdowns.
With Phifer’s senior season over on the football field and the school year to finish out before joining the Dukes over the summer, Phifer has his eyes on a final prize: a discus state title.
“I started out and I was like ‘I’m not sure if I’ll be good at this, let me give it a shot,’” Phifer. “I noticed with time, I was just getting better. Whatever I sign up for, I’m going to work hard towards. I just love it.”
