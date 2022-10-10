After getting back to Harrisonburg in the early hours of Sunday morning from Arkansas State, James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne was in the backyard with his dog when he checked his phone.
When he looked at it, the 23-year AD saw something that he wasn’t expecting this quickly into the program’s FBS tenure: JMU was No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve got to be honest, I didn’t expect a top 25 ranking in the future or anywhere we were,” Bourne said. “But taking a look at the graphic sheet that pops up on social media, when you see us in with institutions there at the very top of national football, that’s an incredibly rewarding vision.”
The Dukes are five games into their FBS journey with an unblemished record and have already broken into the AP’s national poll.
JMU is the first team in the poll’s history to crack the rankings during its transition year since 1978 when the NCAA created the FBS and FCS levels, according to the AP’s Ralph Russo.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, the ranking helps get the program’s brand in front of the national audience, but it’s not something that will help win games on the field.
“It’s sort of another barrier, took another step,” Cignetti said. “It’s not a final destination and obviously it doesn’t affect anything that’s going to go on between the lines and our guys understand that too.”
But for JMU, the transition to FBS play hasn’t been an issue so far. The Dukes have outscored opponents 221-75, while boasting the No. 2 total defense and the No. 6 scoring offense in the country
The Dukes were a powerhouse at the FCS level for years and the move to the next level of college football was something that Bourne and the rest of the athletic department were planning for years. They were just waiting for the right time.
The right time was something that Bourne had referenced when the Dukes were introduced into the Sun Belt Conference earlier this year and the purple and gold’s undefeated start to the season helped validate the thinking.
“What it tells me is we’re ready,” Bourne said of JMU’s start to the season. “We didn’t stumble into it. We were ready when we went into it. For me, that’s very satisfying because I never want to put a coach or a student-athlete in a situation where I feel like we don’t have a chance.”
Bourne’s vision for the move to the FBS has paid off for JMU as it hasn’t hit a road bump yet on its flying start to the season.
Its next test comes at Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon, led by former USC head coach Clay Helton. But Helton, who won the 2017 Rose Bowl with the Trojans, said he isn’t surprised to see the Dukes jump out to the start they have.
Helton pointed to JMU being a quality program with tradition, which has carried over into the FBS.
“You’re looking at a very veteran, experienced, extremely well-coached organization,” Helton said. “They play really sound football, they don’t beat themselves and you look up and it’s no surprise that they’re undefeated and a top 25 team.”
The Dukes’ torrid start to the season has brought national attention, but the players aren’t focused on whether or not the rest of the college football world are ranking them.
Defensive end Isaac Ukwu said that it comes down to winning and as the defense’s leader it’s not hard to get the players to stay focused each week. For the purple and gold, the motivating factor isn’t a national ranking, but to win each game instead.
“No matter what type of hype goes around or what the fans get into talking about, at the end of the day it’s all about winning and losing,” Ukwu said. “We know that if we lose, it don’t matter, all that stuff will go away — all that notoriety and all that. People are only with you when you’re winning, in terms of the national attention.”
For Cignetti, he’s focused on Georgia Southern and said the Dukes have an opportunity to keep the spotlight going with what they do against the Eagles on the field in Statesboro, Ga.
“What you do on Saturday is this week’s news,” Cignetti said. “And whatever statement is put out there next Saturday is going to be next week’s news. We’ve got a real difficult challenge against Georgia Southern and we’ve got to be focused, have a great week of prep, keep the standards high and be ready to go Saturday.”
