Soon after James Madison’s season came to a close, defensive end Isaac Ukwu had a decision to make: should he return for his final season of eligibility, or should he enter the NFL Draft?
Ukwu sat down, talked it through with his family and coaching staff, and heard feedback from NFL scouts to determine what he should do. He thought about how he could improve his game to increase his draft stock for next year while also weighing the risks of returning to college football.
And in the end, Ukwu decided to give it one last go around with the Dukes, returning for his seventh season of college football, which he announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon.
“The most important thing was just setting myself up for success in the future,” Ukwu told the Daily News-Record on Thursday. “I thought me coming back for another year would give me a better shot to put another healthy year together and showcase my skills even more.”
Ukwu was the leader of JMU’s defense this past season, logging 40 total tackles with 10.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and three pass breakups with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“He’s the heart and soul [of the defense],” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said of Ukwu following his career-best tying 2.5 tackle for a loss performance at Arkansas State on Oct. 8. “He’s the team spokesman. He’s the voice. … He’s just so dependable and he’s playing good football.”
Ukwu’s career at JMU, as of recently, has been healthy but was littered with back-to-back season-ending injuries during the 2019 and 2020-21 seasons. First, it was his left knee, which had a torn ACL and partially torn MCL and meniscus before a tear in his right knee kept him off the field during the COVID spring season.
But when the pass rusher returned to the field, he made his presence known rather quickly. Ukwu started all 14 games during the 2021 season, recording 44 total tackles, including 16.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks which garnered him a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honor.
He followed that up with his productive season this past fall as the Dukes made their FBS debut, and Ukwu was able to find success, especially in Sun Belt play. On top of his standout game at Arkansas State, Ukwu also logged a career-best tying two sacks against Marshall on Oct. 22.
Ukwu’s play resulted in a first-team All-Sun Belt selection and a College Football Network All-American honorable mention this fall.
“I really love playing football and being with your guys and your teammates competing every week,” Ukwu said. “It’s definitely been nice to be out there for every game these past two seasons. I just feel like it’s going to build more confidence in terms of teams looking at me. There’s always questions when you’re coming off injuries, especially serious injuries like ACLs. I think putting together two, hopefully three healthy seasons, will be really big for me.”
Ukwu’s return keeps the Dukes’ defensive line almost entirely intact from last season, as JMU only lost Jamare Edwards to eligibility expiring. Edwards did have a career season for the Dukes this past fall, logging 44 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks en route to a second-team All-Sun Belt selection.
The defensive end’s decision to return to Harrisonburg for a final go-around was well-received by most, including JMU defensive line coach Pat Kuntz.
“Run it back!” Kuntz wrote on Twitter. “Let’s get to work.”
Not only does Ukwu’s return keep almost the entire defensive line unit together, but it does the same for the starting defense. JMU returns nine of its 11 starters that led the Sun Belt in multiple defensive categories — run defense, sacks, tackles for a loss, first down defense, and total defense — while just losing cornerback Jordan Swann and Edwards.
Ukwu looked at most of the defense returning as a positive and thinks that another year of growth will only make the purple and gold’s defense that much better.
“It’s just another year of us playing together under our belt of cohesiveness and being able to play as one unit,” Ukwu said. “Us coming up together again, same coaching staff, minus a couple players, I think there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to replicate what we did last year.”
With the decision to take the seventh year of eligibility out of the way, Ukwu will be the most-tenured player on the Dukes’ roster next fall.
And now that the choice has been made, Ukwu is ready to get to work in the weight room and on the practice field during spring camp in March and April.
“It’s really exciting because when you’re trying to make a decision, it’s really tough, it weighs on you a lot,” Ukwu said. “But when you finally come to a conclusion and know what path you’re going on, it’s really a weight lifted off your shoulders. I’m ready to get to work at this point.”
