For the James Madison women’s basketball program, the move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference means embracing rivalries old and new.
The Dukes have become accustomed to being picked at the top of their league in the preseason.
But after the vote predicted JMU to come in sixth in its initial SBC season, the Dukes are looking up at Troy and Old Dominion, the two teams picked first and second in the poll.
“I don’t believe we are the sixth-best team,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “But the coaches are voting and we don’t know. You look around and there are 10 returning Sun Belt teams and three from Conference USA. Everybody knows each other, other than us. We’re the lone wolf. I think on paper, if you look at us last year, and don’t understand anything that happened last year, I think you could pick us sixth.”
O’Regan was referencing season-ending injuries last season to former CAA Rookie of the Year Peyton McDaniel and Clemson transfer Claire Neff on the way to a fourth-place finish in the Colonial. They return along with senior forward Kiki Jefferson (18.8 ppg) and incoming transfers Kobe King-Hawea, who was the No. 1 junior college recruit in the nation a year ago, and TCU point guard Caroline Germond.
Troy is a program O’Regan has had his eye on since it was announced last November JMU would join the Sun Belt. The Trojans have won at least 20 games in seven of the past eight seasons and finished atop the SBC standings the past three seasons.
In the offseason, O’Regan hired away one of Troy’s longtime assistants, Neil Harrow.
Trojans coach Chanda Rigby is embracing new competition from Virginia.
“We’re rising in this conference and [James Madison and Old Dominion] are helping us rise,” Rigby said. “Of course, I see it as a threat to winning, but that’s what you want. You want the Sun Belt Conference to be as strong as possible. Look what’s going on on the football side. The Sun Belt has the attention of everybody in college football right now and that’s what we are pushing for in women’s basketball.”
The move to the Sun Belt also reunites JMU and ODU, two longtime powerhouses in the CAA before the Monarchs moved to Conference USA in 2014. The programs haven’t met since 2013, but prior to that it was one of the best rivalries in all of women’s basketball.
ODU dominated the series in the 1970s and 1990s when the Monarchs were one of the top programs in the nation. JMU made strides under former coach Kenny Brooks and the Dukes actually own a four-game winning streak in the series as it resumes this season.
“That is a rivalry that I have heard a lot about,” third-year ODU coach Delisha Milton-Jones said. “I think a lot of people in the community are excited to get that rivalry back up and running. I think both programs combined have a lot of great history. We look forward to being able to get back on the court with them and hopefully we can edge them out.”
For the Dukes part, they are excited to introduce themselves — or reintroduce in the case of the Monarchs — to their new conference mates.
“I think respect is earned, not given,” Jefferson said. “So we’re ready to earn our respect here in the Sun Belt.”
