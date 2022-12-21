An opportunity to hit the 10-victory mark before Christmas was squandered by James Madison Wednesday at Coppin State as the Dukes fell on the road 107-100 in double overtime.
JMU entered the game a 15.5-point favorite and 195 spots ahead of the Eagles in the NET Rankings, but a terrible 3-point shooting start combined sunk the Dukes in their final non-conference game.
“We made so many mistakes in the first half,” JMU coach Mark Byington said in his postgame radio interview. “We settled in and fought in the second half and came back from big deficits multiple times. We had chances to win the game and just didn't quite do it.
The Dukes took their first lead since early in the game with 30 seconds left in the first overtime, 92-91, but Mike Hood – a 26 percent 3-point shooter for the season – hit six 3’s, including a 35-footer to put Coppin state back on top with 16 seconds remaining.
Sam Sessoms and Hood were hot from deep for Coppin State (5-9) after what was scheduled for an 11 a.m. tip started more than 40 minutes late after the officials didn’t arrive on time.
Sessoms scored 28 points before fouling out while Hood had 23. Justin Steers had 22 for the Eagles, including 12 for 14 from 3-point range.
Alonzo Sule finished with 21 points for JMU while Takal Molson added 18 and 10 rebounds. Terrence Edwards had 17 and Vado Morse 15 and four assists.
Sule and Edwards carried the Dukes in crunch time as JMU miraculously forced overtime twice after trailing by 17, but JMU went cold again in the second extra period.
“This was a little bit wacky today,” Byington said. “The best we can do from this is try to learn from the things we didn’t do right. We were trying to go faster than we needed to go. We started the game with all kinds of 3’s and they weren’t the best shots early. But I know our offense wasn’t great, but it was our defense that killed us.”
JMU (9-4) was frigid from behind the arc in the first half while Coppin State got the vast majority of its offense from 3-point range as Coppin State built a 47-31 lead at halftime.
But the Dukes managed to get a little bit of offense with Molson going to the basket and chipped away at the lead.
Vado Morse hit just the second 3-pointer of the game for JMU eight minutes into the second half that cut what was a 17-point Eagles lead to just five. It was part of a 17-2 Dukes run in the second half that saw JMU get within 52-50 before Coppin State was able to score again.
But Coppin State answered and stretched the lead back to double digits with eight minutes to go as Sessoms and Hood seemingly couldn’t miss from 3-point range.
After some hectic play, JMU got back into it again with Alonzo Sule scoring four straight points as part of an 8-0 run that made it a 69-64 Coppin State lead with three minutes to go.
Morse got another 3-pointer with 52 seconds left to make it a 77-73 game. JMU then got a steal on the next possession and Molson appeared to be going in for a layup to make it a one-possession game, but couldn’t convert through contact and Coppin State turned around and scored on the other end in what turned out to be one of several similar crucial swings.
Terrence Edwards got a layup to go that made it an 80-78 game with less than 20 seconds left before the Dukes got another steal and a Sule layup to tie it with 10 seconds left and force overtime.
