As Gannon Weathersby played recreation football growing up, he got tired of others “underestimating” him on the field.
Weathersby, an athletic linebacker, said people would take a look at him and notice his size. He’s not the prototypical linebacker and those that doubted him were something that pushed him to work harder.
“Little stuff like that irritates me and I feel like that makes me grind harder,” Weathersby said on Monday afternoon. “It makes me want to lift two times a day, it makes me want to go on the hills and run.”
The Fairburn, Ga., native evolved into a quick linebacker and capped his high school career with a state title this fall after logging 138 tackles, including 25 tackles for a loss and four sacks at Langston Hughes High.
Fast forward nine days after leading the Panthers to the Georgia 6A state title, Weathersby committed to James Madison on Sunday afternoon, flipping his college choice from Tennessee State to the Dukes in the process.
Weathersby also held an offer from Toledo, which offered him a month after the Dukes did over the summer.
Weathersby said that JMU’s family-like culture helped sway his decision to join the Dukes over his previous commitment, which he had selected in the spring before his standout senior campaign.
“I started picking up bigger offers, so I knew eventually I’d have to switch up,” Weathersby said. “James Madison, they came, and I went on the official visit and I just fell in love.”
Weathersby said while he was on his official visit and walked into an empty Bridgeforth Stadium, he imagined it full on a Saturday afternoon in the fall.
“You see it on TV and you hear it, but when I walked into the stadium, I was like ‘Man, imagine this with 20,000 people here. I can tell it gets loud.”
At 5-foot-11, Weathersby fits the mold of the athletic linebacker that the Dukes like to use.
JMU’s starting linebackers, Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker, both stand at 6-foot-1, but have the ability to fly around the field. And when Weathersby looked at that, he knew that the Dukes’ defense was something he could play in.
Weathersby described himself as a smart and aggressive linebacker and when the ball comes near him, “I’m going to make something happen.”
“The way that they use their linebackers, I feel like it fit me,” Weathersby said. “Now, they’re using more athletic linebackers that have a nose for the ball, but also play in man coverage. And that’s how I play.”
But as Weathersby gets set to join the Dukes for next season, he hasn’t forgotten what’s motivated him to get to the point where he is today — those who thought he was too small.
“At first a lot of people look at just size,” Weathersby said. “I’ll be like OK, you want to look at size all the time? Bet, watch me play. And their whole perspective changes, ‘Oh you’re good at reading the offense, you’re good at making plays.’”
