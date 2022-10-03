As James Madison jumped out to a perfect 4-0 record to open the season, the national recognition has come with it.
The Dukes are one of just 16 teams in the FBS that still have unblemished records and are joined by Coastal Carolina as the last remaining unbeatens in the Sun Belt Conference.
That’s led to receiving a record number of votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll this week. And as the Dukes are in the midst of their transition to the FBS, some are starting to question if JMU could find its way into a bowl game.
JMU isn’t eligible for the conference championship game, a bowl game or the College Football Playoff this season, but that doesn’t mean the Dukes aren’t hungry to win games.
Head coach Curt Cignetti said he’s told the team that it can still post the best regular season conference record this fall to win the Sun Belt East title. But at the same time, he acknowledged that there are seven games left on the schedule.
“At the end of the day, we're not limited in terms of we can win more conference games or have a better conference record than anybody else in the league.,” Cignetti said. “I don't want to get too far ahead of myself because I think every week is just going to be a tremendous challenge.”
But by the end of Cignetti’s answer, he thought that the NCAA’s transition rules are outdated and not being eligible for a bowl hurts the players.
“To answer your question more directly, yeah, I think the rules are kind of antiquated, to be honest with you, and the people that suffer are the student-athletes.”
JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne has already said that the university plans to file a waiver application with the NCAA in December in an effort to reduce the FBS transition timeline from two years to one.
For Cignetti, he’s focused on this weekend’s game at Arkansas State, which kicks off a stretch where four of JMU’s next five games are on the road.
The Red Wolves are fresh off a win over ULM and welcome the Dukes to Jonesboro, Ark., for the first time in program history.
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones said he wasn’t surprised to see JMU jump out to a hot start in its inaugural season in the Sun Belt.
“This is a football program that’s rich in tradition, they have great commitment from the institution and their players know how to win,” Jones said. “When you know how to win and you’re used to playing for championships, they expect that.”
Dukes Penalty-Free Against Texas State
For the first time since a playoff loss to Colgate in 2015, JMU didn’t have any penalties called against itself in the 40-13 win over Texas State.
Cignetti said that minimizing penalties is in the message from the coaching staff as the team progresses towards game day each week and liked what he saw against the Bobcats.
But as the Dukes hit the road, Cignetti wants to see the penalty-free play travel too.
“The last two times we’ve been on the road, we’ve taken too many pre-snap penalties on offense, particularly on the offensive line and at the tight end position,” Cignetti said. “We’re going to have to eliminate that. Every week is a new week … but I think it’s very positive.”
In JMU’s road opener at App State, the Dukes were penalized seven times for 50 yards. During the two home games before that, JMU committed 11 infractions for 131 yards.
Cignetti did say that when the Dukes gather for their Monday team meeting, he would mention it.
“Every day is a new day and every challenge is a new challenge,” Cignetti said. “Everything Is earned not given, the past doesn’t really matter. Just hope maybe those habits carry over.”
