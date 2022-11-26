Former James Madison head coach Mickey Matthews had ties to both teams in Saturday’s JMU-Coastal Carolina clash at Bridgeforth Stadium.
After leading the Dukes from 1999-2013 he was later defensive coordinator at Coastal and now makes his home in the Myrtle Beach area. But in Harrisonburg for Thanksgiving week, Matthews came to speak to the JMU team at practice leading up to the Dukes’ 47-7 victory and made his loyalties clear.
“He told us not to step on their neck,” JMU quarterback Todd Centeio said. “He told us to rip their head off. I think we did that."
It turns out that in addition to being the coach that helped build JMU into a national power at the FCS level, Matthews and current Dukes’ coach Curt Cignetti go way back.
“I’ve known Mickey since 1986,” Cignetti said. “I was 23 years old coaching in the Southwest Conference…Mickey was coaching at Houston for Bill Yeoman, who was a legend. I was at Rice. Mickey and I met before the game and talked quite a bit. I knew Mickey when he was at Georgia and Marshall. He just basically shot me a text that he was going to be in town and wanted to come by practice. I said great.”
Matthews’ visit helped take a bit of the edge off a week of preparations for Cignetti.
“We BS’d around,” Cignetti said. “Honestly, for me it was great to have somebody in my office I could talk to, because when you run a program, you can’t show everybody your true face.”
OUT WITH A BANG
Two long-time Dukes who will go down as some of JMU’s all-time best, played their final game on Saturday. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 79 yards on seven carries before leaving the game with an injury early in the second half.
That was enough to move Agyei-Obese to third all-time on JMU’s rushing list with 3,503 career yards.
Wide receiver Kris Thornton, who began his career at VMI before playing three seasons at JMU, made six catches for 93 yards against the Chanticleers. That gave Thornton 1,015 in 11 games this season, making him the first player in JMU history to post two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
INJURY UPDATE
JMU wide receiver Reggie Brown, who left with an injured hand during the first half of the Louisville game on Nov. 5 and missed the next two contests, suited up for the Dukes Saturday. Brown didn’t start, but entered the game in the first quarter.
Brown finished with two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Defensive lineman Mikail Kamara missed the final three games of the season after returning from a month long injury in early November, only to go down again at Louisville.
BACK IN BLACK
The Dukes wore black uniforms, jerseys and pants with a gold helmet, for the first time this season and the first time since Senior Day 2021, a victory against Towson.
