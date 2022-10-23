Injuries are piling up for James Madison after Saturday's loss to Marshall, giving the Dukes back-to-back regular-season losses for the first time since 2015.
But there was potential good news for JMU as sources said Sunday morning the Dukes were hopeful quarterback Todd Centeio and left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt could be back when JMU plays next at Louisville on Nov. 5.
Centeio was held out as a last-minute decison after straining an oblique muscle in practice Thursday. Wyatt was injured during Saturday's game.
In addition to Centeio missing the game, the Dukes were without several other key contributors.
Redshirt junior tackle Nick Kidwell, the Dukes most experienced starter on the offensive line, missed Saturday’s game with an injury.
JMU was also without running back Solomon Vanhorse, who had 86 receiving yards and a touchdown in three games this season, but was injured at Arkansas State and missed last week’s loss at Georgia Southern.
On the defensive side, defensive tackle Mikail Kamara, who missed the previous two weeks, was once again not dressed out along with backup linebacker Mateo Jackson.
Starting linebacker Jailin Walker also left the game with an apparent injury as did safety Sam Kidd.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes depth was being tested in its first FBS season.
"This process of moving up to FBS is having the quality depth that you need," Cignetti said. "It's a process that takes a couple of years. Marshall has a lot of good players and quality depth in all areas."
Special Teams Shenanigans
The early portion of the game brought a barrage of strange special teams happenings. JMU punter Sam Clark’s first boot of the game landed just inches from the goal line, but took an amazingly favorable Dukes bounce to give Marshall the ball inside the five-yard line.
Later, Marshall punter John McConnell dropped the ball under a heavy rush from the Dukes. McConnell kicked the ball off the ground, which resulted in a 10-yard penalty and loss of down. JMU took over at the Marshall 17-yard line and scored on the next play.
But Camden Wise’s PAT attempt was blocked and Marshall’s E.J. Jackson picked up the ball and returned it all the way to give the Herd two points. It marked the first points allowed in the first quarter by JMU this season.
Later in the first half, Marshall’s kickoff unit was called for offsides.
