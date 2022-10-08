JONESBORO, Ark. — James Madison tight end Zach Horton couldn’t have been more open and quarterback Todd Centeio found the sophomore, who walked into the endzone early in the fourth quarter.
The pass marked Horton’s first-career touchdown and on a night where the Dukes’ tight ends found themselves open on underneath routes, the position was rewarded for its impact on the offense.
The Roanoke native logged a career-best three receptions for 47 yards, but he wasn’t the only tight end that had a career night as Drew Painter did, too.
Painter scored a 28-yard touchdown to cap the Dukes’ scoring, his second-career score. He also logged a career-best with five receptions for 44 yards.
“It was fun and to see them block for each other to get in the end zone and the receivers block for them, nothing was going to keep them out of the end zone,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “They do a lot of grunt work and they don’t get the ball a lot, but tonight they were a big part of what we did throwing the football.”
Horton was the fourth-best run blocking tight end entering Saturday night’s game, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was rewarded for it against the Red Wolves.
JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton, who logged a career-high 173 receiving yards against the Red Wolves, said it was exciting to see the tight ends find success.
“They block their tail off in the run game and the pass game, so they definitely deserved to get into the end zone,” Thornton said.
JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese said he was excited to see the two tight ends find the end zone and celebrated with them after the scores.
“Drew and Horton, they’re dogs,” Agyei-Obese said. “They’re going to go out there, block their tails off and give all they have. That motivates me and I know that me giving my all too is going to motivate them too.”
Vanhorse Injured, Could Face Long-Term Recovery
JMU running back Solomon Vanhorse was on crutches at the end of the game and the early prognosis doesn’t look good.
Cignetti said it’s the running back’s foot and he could face a long-term recovery.
“Preliminary X-rays don’t look good,” Cignetti said. “This could be a long-term injury that he’s going to have to rehab and bounce back from. He may be lost potentially for the season.”
The Alpharetta, Ga., native logged five receptions for 40 yards against Arkansas State, while adding three kick returns for 49 total yards.
Vanhorse missed most of the Dukes’ fall camp with an injury and returned to action last week against Texas State before suffering the new injury on the road.
Penalties Not Kind To JMU
A week after having the first penalty-free game since 2015, JMU committed five penalties for 36 yards against Arkansas State.
Cignetti wanted to limit the amount of pre-snap penalties heading into the contest and the Dukes were called for third false starts.
Field Goal Woes Continue
JMU kicker Camden Wise missed both of his field goal tries on Saturday night, moving his season mark to 2-for-6.
The Blacksburg native missed a 45-yard attempt in the _ quarter and a 32-yard try in the fourth quarter. The latter went left off Wise’s foot and he showed frustration almost immediately after the ball left his foot.
Wise converted on all six of his point after attempts and took one kickoff against Arkansas State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.