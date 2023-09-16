James Madison’s streak of five straight games, dating back to last season, scoring 36 or more points game to an end Saturday in the 16-14 victory against reigning Sun Belt champion Troy.
But the Dukes kept a winning streak going at six games and are now 11-3 in the FBS era. JMU also stopped a eight-game Sun Belt Conference winning streak for the Trojans and handed Troy its first loss at Veterans Memorial Stadium since Nov. 20, 2021, when Appalachian State took down the Trojans on their home field.
KEEP THE LINEBACKERS MOVING
James Madison entered the game without both its standout starting linebackers, Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker. Sophomores Aiden Fisher and Trent Hendrick took their places and played well.
Fisher finished with five tackles and deflected a pass that Hendrick nearly intercepted. Hendrick had three tackles.
“When you rate your team 1-50 as a staff, you’re talking about two top 10 guys on your team are out,” Cignetti said. “We had guys step up. Aiden Fisher is like a third starter and Trent Hendrick played really well.”
With the two veteran linebackers out, Fisher took over defensive play-calling duties and stepped up in basically all areas of the game.
“I love being put in a position where I can lead,” Fisher said.
UP AND DOWN IN SECONDARY
A week after the secondary took its licks at Virginia, allowing nearly 400 yards through the air, senior cornerback Devyn Coles got JMU started in the right way, picking off a pass from Gunnar Watson on the Trojans’ opening drive.
But Troy, like Virginia before them, had success throwing the ball early. The Dukes then buckled down in the middle portion of the game with Coles, Cheese Sarrat, Que Reid and freshman DeAngelo Ponds all making big plays in coverage. Troy put up just 32 yards of offense in the third quarter.
But then Watson and the Trojans woke up to start the fourth. Two deep completions led to a touchdown on Troy’s first drive of the fourth and Jabre Barber’s 24-yard grab made it a 16-14 JMU lead with 13:49 remaining.
But cornerbacks Ponds, Coles and Chauncey Logan each came up big again in the fourth quarter as JMU held off the Trojans despite 332 passing yards from Watson. Cignetti said he exerted his authority during the week with defensive coaches to call for more playing time for Ponds.
“I got involved over there on that personnel,” Cignetti said. “I felt like I’d seen enough of some things and he competed. He’s a competitor, he’s smart and he’s one of the fastest guys on the team. He made some big plays out there today.”
