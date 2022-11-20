Georgia State missed out on bowl eligibility in a tough way Saturday in Harrisonburg, blowing a three-score lead for its second come-from-ahead loss in as many weeks.
The Panthers (4-7, 3-4 SBC) needed to win its final two games to qualify for a bowl after failing to hold onto a second-half lead at home last week against Louisiana Monroe. Saturday at James Madison, the Georgia State built a 20-point lead twice in the second quarter, taking advantage of multiple JMU turnovers.
But the Dukes outscored Georgia State 21-0 in the third quarter to take the lead while out gaining the Panthers 425 yards to 257 for the game. JMU also produced 22 first downs compared to nine for GSU on the way to the 42-40 victory.
McCLOUDY DAY
Among many JMU recruits in the stadium Saturday was transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud, who has previously played at South Florida and Arizona before entering the transfer portal this fall.
McCloud played 20 games in two seasons at USF, completing 59 percent of his passes for 2,770 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Tampa, Fla., native transferred to Arizona in 2021 and played in three games. He didn’t play in a game this season, likely leaving him with two years of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
JMU appears to be in the market for at least one transfer quarterback with starter Todd Centeio exhausting his eligibility after the season. Redshirt freshman Billy Atkins served as Centeio’s primary backup most of the season, completing 19 of 43 passes coming into Saturday for 212 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
True freshman Alonza Barnett took snaps with the second-team offense during pregame warmups.
CLIMBING THE CHARTS
JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton moved into second all-time James Madison with his 23rd career touchdown catch, passing Riley Stapleton. With one game left in his JMU career, Thornton needs two touchdown grabs to tie Macey Brooks for the progam record.
Thornton had been racking up yardage in recent weeks, but hadn’t scored a touchdown since the second game of the season before catching two in the end zone on Saturday.
“It feels great,” Thornton said. “Got the monkey off my back finally. It felt great scoring, especially at home.”
Thornton is also now third all-time at JMU with 162 receptions, passing former Dukes receiver Branden Ravenel.
JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese is also nearing a program record, scoring his 39th career touchdown on Saturday. He’s now two shy of Khalid Abdullah atop the Dukes’ all-time list.
