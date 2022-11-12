NORFOLK — Kris Thornton continued to move up the all-time pass-catching lists at James Madison during the Dukes’ 37-3 victory Saturday at Old Dominion.
Thornton, who played his 31st game in a JMU uniform after starting his career at VMI, had six catches for 140 yards. That moved him ahead of Brandon Ravenel for fourth all-time at JMU with 2,379 receiving yards. He also passed Dukes’ great Gary Clark in total receptions, now tied in fourth place all-time with David McCleod after making his 158th grab for the Dukes.
“I’ve been here for like two-and-a-half years now, so it feels great to break those records in a short amount of time,” Thornton said. “Those are big names.”
BIG DAY BY THE BAY
JMU’s victory against ODU was the Dukes’ first against the Monarchs, who launched their football program in 2009. JMU and ODU had played twice previously when the Taylor Heinicke-led Monarchs beat the Dukes in 2011 and 2012.
It was also JMU’s first Oyster Bowl victory in three tries. Richmond defeated the Dukes in Norfolk in 1985 and ODU’s 2011 victory against JMU was also an Oyster Bowl game.
INJURY UPDATE
While the Monarchs were without two of their best offensive weapons, tight end Zack Kuntz and wide receiver Ali Jennings III, JMU got a little boost with offensive tackle NIck Kidwell and linebacker Jailin Walker returning after neither made the trip to Louisville last week.
But the Dukes were not without injury issues of their own. Wide receiver Reggie Brown didn’t play after leaving the Louisville loss in the first half. The same was true for defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, who went down in the second half at Louisville.
WISE MAN MAKES KICKS
After struggling early in the season, JMU placekicker Camden Wise has become a greater weapon for the Dukes in the second half of the season. After coming up just short on a 52-yarder last week, Wise went 3-for-3 on field goals Saturday, including a career-long 44-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give JMU a comfortable 27-point lead.
“He kicked the ball well today,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “One was against the wind too. That was a pretty stiff wind. On the right hash, I think. That’s the hash he doesn’t like. I’d say his confidence will be sky high after this game.”
